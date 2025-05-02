Christian Bale, the performer who brought Batman to life in The Dark Knight saga, is recognized for his fierce dedication to characters. But here’s a surprise: when he agreed to join Thor: Love and Thunder, he had zero clue what the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) even was

Bale, who plays the villain Gorr the God Butcher, admitted to Total Film that he had no clue about the MCU’s scale. “People would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered sh*t, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’” our DC superstar said.

But for Christian Bale, comic-book movies weren’t really on his radar. Even after his iconic turn as Batman, he hadn’t exactly kept up with the explosion of the MCU. When he first heard the term “MCU,” his reaction was pure confusion: “I had to ask what that was.” This guy really wasn’t one to chase the trends.

When questioned about the part, Bale appeared both entertained and doubtful. He mentioned he didn’t pause to accept the gig since he was hungry for a fresh test. For ages, the Tinseltown heartthrob had portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman, so why not plunge into another comic-book realm?

But what really got him hooked was director Taika Waititi’s take on Gorr. According to Bale, the director had a clear vision: make Gorr dark and sinister, with a dash of Nosferatu-inspired attitude. Sounds spooky, right?

But then, things took a turn. Christian Bale made the rookie mistake of Googling Gorr’s comic-book origins. “Oh no! He runs around in a G-string all the time,” Bale laughed. The actor thought that he wasn’t the right man for this!

Though Taika quickly reassured him there would be no G-string action. And thank goodness for that, right? Even though Bale wasn’t up to speed on Gorr’s comic history, he was fully game to bring something fresh to the character.

He found a way to make Gorr his own, combining darkness with empathy. And in typical Taika Waititi fashion, no last-minute weird edits changed Bale’s performance after the fact. Gorr stayed true to Bale’s interpretation.

So, let’s recap. Christian Bale had no idea about the MCU. He had no idea Gorr ran around in a G-string. And now, he’s part of one of the biggest movie franchises ever. Who would’ve guessed?

In the end, Bale’s dive into the MCU might’ve started with a little confusion, but it sure ended with a bang. Who knew the guy who once wore a cape as Batman would end up playing one of the most tortured villains in the MCU?

