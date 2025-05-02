Thunderbolts might not feature the Avengers assembling just yet, but it definitely sets the stage for their next chaotic reunion in Avengers: Doomsday. Bucky’s brooding leadership, Yelena’s sass, and a volatile team of reformed (ish) antiheroes take center stage in Marvel’s wildest therapy session masquerading as a mission.

It’s part origin story, part emotional detonation, with one massive twist at the end that screams: “Brace yourselves, Doomsday is coming.” While most of the film plays out as a self-contained romp, it drops some serious MCU breadcrumbs, Sentry-sized ones, that lead us right into the Multiverse mess ahead. Buckle up, because this is just the calm before the crossover storm.

Thunderbolts* Connection With Avengers: Doomsday

Thunderbolts doesn’t just throw together a bunch of misfits for Marvel mayhem, it sets up Avengers: Doomsday with a bang and a bold rebrand. This isn’t your traditional Earth-616 Avengers line-up. Nope, by the time the credits roll, Yelena’s sass, Bucky’s brooding, and Red Guardian’s questionable fashion choices are officially dubbed the New Avengers, courtesy of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s sneaky PR spin. It’s the kind of branding move that would make Tony Stark roll in his arc reactor.

The public isn’t exactly buying the hype, nor is Sam Wilson, who’s apparently ready to lawyer up over the “Avengers” name. But the post-credits scene kicks things up a multiversal notch. Fourteen months later, the so-called New Avengers are lounging in Avengers Tower, complete with snazzy logo uniforms and simmering team tension, when Yelena picks up an incoming extradimensional ship. Cut to: the Fantastic Four cruising into Earth-616 airspace like it’s just another Tuesday. That’s right, Marvel’s First Family is back, and the Thunderbolts crew gets the honor of saying “hi” first.

And let’s not forget Bob, aka Sentry, still haunted by unleashing The Void in New York and now chilling in power-saving mode. His fear of transforming again might spell trouble, especially with Doctor Doom on the horizon. So yeah, this ragtag bunch just went from Thunderbolts to “official” Avengers real quick, and with their surprise promotion comes front-row seats to the multiverse’s worst nightmare. Whether they rise to the occasion or implode in a cloud of sarcasm and unresolved trauma is anyone’s guess, but one thing’s certain: the road to Avengers: Doomsday begins here, and it’s about to get fantastically chaotic.

What’s Going On With Bob aka The Sentry?

Bob Reynolds might be the most powerful person in Thunderbolts, and also the most terrified. Played with awkward charm by Lewis Pullman, Bob isn’t your typical MCU powerhouse. He’s not out to destroy the world or take over the multiverse. He’s just a kind, anxious guy who unfortunately shares a brain with The Void, a terrifying, chaotic force that feeds on his worst thoughts and traumas and then blasts them at everyone else like a horror movie projector from hell.

In Thunderbolts, Bob doesn’t have a grand villain plan. He’s more confused than evil, manipulated into unleashing The Void and creating pure chaos before snapping out of it just in time. By the film’s end, he’s basically traded punching bad guys for washing dishes. Literally, while the rest of the New Avengers talk about space emergencies, Bob flat-out refuses to fly into danger, reminding everyone (and himself) what happens when The Void takes the wheel. Spoiler: it’s not pretty.

He might be benched for now, but Bob’s definitely not done with Avengers: Doomsday looming. The real question is whether he can control his darker half, or if The Void is just waiting for round two. Either way, he’s bringing emotional baggage to the next big fight.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: How Britney Spears’ Notebook Audition Nearly Changed Rom-Com History — The Tape Was Once Valued At $1 Million!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News