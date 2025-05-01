The wait is over; Marvel’s Thunderbolts* has crash-landed into theaters with more grit, sarcasm, and trauma than your average team-up flick. Forget capes and shining ideals; this squad of misfits is messy, morally grey, and dangerously entertaining. Yelena Belova leads a cocktail of chaos featuring antiheroes we’ve loved, hated, or maybe both.

As the Multiverse Saga creeps toward its explosive finale, Thunderbolts* feels less like a side mission and more like a necessary detour into darkness. And with Fantastic Four, Avengers: Doomsday, and Secret Wars on the horizon, every detail matters. So, do you need to stick around after the credits roll? Let’s just say… you really, really should.

Does Thunderbolts Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Oh, come on, it’s the MCU. Of course Thunderbolts* has post-credits scenes! Not one, but two. And they’re exactly the kind of chaotic breadcrumb trail Marvel fans live for. Just when you thought this morally-compromised dream team couldn’t get weirder, the end-credits roll out with a wink, a nod, and a cosmic tease.

The mid-credits scene? Pure Marvel mischief. Red Guardian is spotted in a grocery store, trying to hype up a cereal box featuring the Thunderbolts*. He’s pitching it like a Cold War-era Tony the Tiger. The woman he tries to convince doesn’t exactly buy the superhero charm, she walks off and ditches the box like it’s expired milk. It’s a goofy palate cleanser that says, “Yes, we know this team is weird, and we’re owning it.”

But stick around, because the real juice is in the post-credits scene. Fourteen months after the movie’s ending, the Thunderbolts* are settling into their shiny new base when they get served, literally. Sam Wilson is suing them for calling themselves “The Avengers.” As they brainstorm new names (Thunderpals? Dark-ish Avengers?), a mysterious ship appears in the sky. And on it? The unmistakable logo of the Fantastic Four.

Boom. That’s your segue into Fantastic Four: First Steps and a subtle setup for Avengers: Doomsday, where everyone from the Thunderbolts to the Wakandans to Doctor Doom (yes, Robert Downey Jr.’s version!) might clash in a cosmic showdown.

So yes, Thunderbolts* absolutely delivers on the post-credits front, with comedy, continuity, and a healthy dose of multiversal madness. If you were planning to sneak out during the credits, think again.

Are Thunderbolts’ End-Credits Scenes Worth Waiting For?

In true Marvel fashion, Thunderbolts* ends not with a whimper, but with a wink and a punch to the future. So, should you sit through the credits? Oh yes, and not just for that catchy score.

First up, the mid-credits scene is your standard MCU gag: goofy, charming, and lightly sprinkled with easter eggs. Red Guardian’s cereal-selling hustle might not shake the multiverse, but it’ll give you a chuckle (and maybe make you crave breakfast). It’s fun, but let’s be real, it’s not going to set the internet ablaze.

The real reason you stay glued to your popcorn seat? That post-credits scene. It’s beefy. It’s bold. And it practically screams, “Here’s where we’re heading next!” It doesn’t just toss in a random side character for kicks, it delivers big-picture setup that Marvel fans live for. We’re talking future movie tie-ins, crossovers, and that sweet, sweet Fantastic Four tease. It’s the kind of moment that makes the whole cinematic journey feel connected and worth the investment.

In short, the mid-credits is a snack, but the post-credits is the main course. If you leave early, you’re missing the appetizer to Avengers: Doomsday and beyond. And who skips dessert in a Marvel movie, anyway? Sit tight, it’s worth it.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Thunderbolts*: What Is The Meaning Of Asterisk In The Title Of MCU’s Latest Biggie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News