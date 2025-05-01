Jonathan Major, once seen as the promising face of a rising Marvel Cinematic star, found his career on roadways after he got himself entangled in a serious assault and harassment case. Cast as the time-hopping antagonist Kang the Conqueror, Majors was expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Avengers films before Marvel decided to cut off their ties with him after he was convicted in his trial.

Rather than respond with public outrage or denial, Majors took a quieter, more introspective path. In a recent conversation during The Jason Lee Show, he opened up about a personal decision he made after learning he’d been dropped. Majors decided to write a letter to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. As per Majors, the gesture wasn’t about getting his job back but settling things with his former employer.

“I just don’t see the point. Why would I poison somebody? It’s all spiritual. I’m going to write an email with all this s—, being mad, sending it to you. Even if you don’t read it, I’ve transferred that energy to you. I’ve done something in malice towards you. I was not strong enough to keep my s— together. I had to bleed on you, you know what I mean? I’ve just been taking my time to just sew everything up, “ he explained, describing the letter more as a way to close a chapter than to reopen one.

The letter was also a reflection of Majors’ deep respect for Feige and the Marvel team. He admitted that he still loved his role as Kang and supported the direction the studio was taking, even though it wasn’t in his plans anymore. He added, “I just appreciate him. I just love him. I loved my time at Marvel, and I still love Kang. I’m watching them. I see what they’re doing and I’m pulling for them. If they need me, they know where I’m at.”

It seems like Jonathan Majors’ tie-up with MCU has pretty much come to an end. The actor was last seen in the American drama film, Magazine Dreams. Majors is now reportedly working on multiple other projects including an upcoming action movie, True Threat and a revenge-thriller film, Merciless.

