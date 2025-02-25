James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-CEOs of DC Studios, are spearheading a major reboot of the DC Universe (DCU), aiming to bring a more cohesive and structured storytelling approach to the franchise. As part of their vision, they have laid out a slate of projects that will redefine iconic characters, including Superman, Batman, and the rest of the Justice League.

A key component of this restructuring is the Elseworlds label, which allows certain projects, like Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Todd Phillips’ Joker films, to exist outside the main DCU continuity. This has led to speculation regarding Robert Pattinson’s involvement in the shared universe. With Reeves developing The Batman – Part II, fans wondered if Pattinson would be incorporated into Gunn’s overarching DCU plans. However, Gunn has now confirmed that Pattinson will not be playing the DCU’s Batman.

The Brave & The Bold May Feature an Aged Batman

At a recent DC Studios event, as per Screen Rant, Gunn decisively shut down speculation about Pattinson’s involvement in The Brave and the Bold. When asked about the possibility, he responded bluntly, “It’s certainly not the plan.” Peter Safran echoed this sentiment, explaining, “We love him, but we’ve got to introduce a Batman into the DCU. It’s imperative. That’s the plan for The Brave and the Bold.”

While Pattinson will continue portraying Bruce Wayne in his own noir-driven Gotham, The Brave and the Bold will establish a new Batman, likely one with an already-established crime-fighting legacy. Safran also provided updates on both projects. He confirmed that Reeves has not yet turned in a script for The Batman – Part II, but the early drafts are “very encouraging.” Meanwhile, DC Studios is “in very active development” on The Brave and the Bold, with promising story elements already taking shape.

The upcoming DCU Batman film is expected to adapt elements from Grant Morrison’s Batman and Son storyline, which introduced Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s biological son and the latest Robin. Unlike Pattinson’s Batman, which has focused on a younger Bruce Wayne, this version will explore the dynamic between an experienced Dark Knight and his highly skilled but volatile son. As Gunn and Safran continue shaping their DCU, more details on The Brave and the Bold are expected to emerge soon.

