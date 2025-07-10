In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Jack gave Billy an ultimatum. On the other hand, Nick and Sharon decided to team up to help Phyllis. The drama is bubbling with Cane’s agendas being debated and doubted by the Genoa City people. Then there’s Victor, who knows more.

Thanks to the intel Adam brought him, the Newman patriarch is one step ahead of Cane. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 10, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series revolving around residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 10, 2025

The episode on Thursday sees Danny popping the question to Christine. It is time for him to take the next step forward. The two have been on tour as he performs and are back home, now that there’s a bit of a break on the schedule. Danny has set his heart on Christine and is ready for more.

He is happy with her and wants to take their romance to the next level. He wants to propose to her and turn their relationship into a marriage. This is a big step, one that will make their relationship official, and he has been quite busy preparing to ensure this would be the perfect moment for Christine.

He has made sure that the set-up is quite immaculate and the proposal is special. Danny is set to make this a moment they will remember forever, but how will Christine react? She is bound to say yes, considering how happy she is with him. But how will the proposal unfold, and how will she react?

And then there’s a lot they’ll have to plan for the wedding, including inviting their loved ones and making it a wedding to last forever. On the other hand, Lily makes a bold move. She has been doing everything she can to keep Cane far away despite him professing his love for her.

He has made it clear that Lily is still the love of his life, and he did not stop thinking about her during the six years they were apart. What bold move is she going to pull now? Is this going to be a replica of what she did earlier by kissing Damian? Or is this move going to be regarding Cane instead?

And lastly, Victoria makes a painful decision. She is dealing with the loss of Cole and is alone at home with all her family members in France. As she grapples with grief and loss, what decision is she about to make now? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Drew Gets Leverage, Michael Lays Out His Terms While Emma Questions Josslyn

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News