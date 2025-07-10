The previous episode of General Hospital saw Ric issuing an invitation to Elizabeth. On the other hand, Drew cautioned Willow regarding her plans. Felicia updated Curtis while Michael offered reassurance to Sasha about the whole Daisy situation. And lastly, Lucas made a request of Carly.

With revenge plans and psychotic gaslighting moves, the drama has been brewing nonstop on the soap opera for avid viewers. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 10, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 10, 2025

The episode on Thursday sees Drew getting leverage against an enemy. Is Kai the one sharing more intel about Curtis with him? Or is somebody else offering him key information to make moves? Meanwhile, Michael lays out his terms. Sasha is feeling scared, uneasy, and tense in town with Daisy.

Willow keeps coming into the nursery and making Sasha feel gaslit in an attempt to prove that she is not mentally well. Sasha does not know who is behind this, but cannot leave her daughter alone for a second. This is why she decided that it was time to leave town with Daisy to ensure safety.

When she told Michael, he was not having any of that. He told her that he trusted Sasha and was not doubting or blaming her about anything. But he is not okay with her leaving with their daughter like that. Is he going to be able to convince Sasha? Will the two form a plan to root out the culprit?

When Jordan is dubious about Portia’s claims, what will be her next move? Stella advised Portia not to lose sight of what exactly led to her marriage with Curtis in the first place. But the claims Portia made have made Jordan more skeptical. What will be the result of this Portia, Jordan,and Curtis mess?

Elsewhere, Emma questions Josslyn. How exactly will the latter respond to her questions? And then there’s Kai, who briefs Curtis. He snitched to Drew and told him about Curtis and his plans. Since Drew went to Jacinda before Curtis could, he realized that Drew had found out about his plans to expose him.

And now that Kai is briefing Curtis, will he confess that it was he who told Drew? Will he accept that he was the snitch despite dating Trina who is the daughter of Curtis? Will Kai get a warning from Curtis? How will Trina react when she finds out? Lastly, Marco issues a stern warning, but to whom?

