The previous episode of General Hospital saw Brook Lynn playing defense when Lulu tried to rage and act like a hypocrite. Ava confided in Nina while Cody furthered his plan. Mac tried to play matchmaker while Liz and Portia had some catching up to do. And last but not least, Alexis was impressed.

There’s anger and a need for revenge in the air, and it’s going to get messy with each new episode as the secrets unravel. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital whenever they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 9, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Ric issuing an invitation to Elizabeth. What will this be about, and how will she react to it? Is Ava going to be a roadblock in their equation? When Drew cautions Willow, will she take his advice or continue to be a lunatic? She is gaslighting Sasha at the moment.

Willow sneaks into the house and steals Daisy to make Sasha worry and lose her mind. Her agenda is clear, she will do whatever it takes to take her revenge since she claims Sasha betrayed her. Will the usually manipulative Drew be able to knock sense into her haywired brain or will she fall flat?

Up next, Felicia updates Curtis. What is this about? Speaking of him, he has some major drama in his personal life. His marriage to Portia is on the rocks, and he is getting closer to Jordan. The latter is tired of Portia fighting with her and has chosen to simply back off from Curtis.

How will Curtis react to Jordan’s decision to stay away from him and his life? Elsewhere, Michael offers reassurance. Is this related to Sasha? He is worried about her, but does not know that her fears are not unfounde,d and Willow is actively gaslighting and manipulating her into feeling unsafe.

Will he be able to figure this mystery out and protect Sashja from the vile Willow? When Lucas makes a request of Carly, will she agree or will she refuse whatever he has to ask of her? Meanwhile, Sonny wants revenge, and he doesn’t care who becomes collateral damage, even if it’s Marco.

The fire at the bar and Natalia’s suspicious death are connected, and he is going to make sure whoever is responsible pays for it. Especially for terrorizing his daughter, Krisitna. And last but not least, Drew shares a plan with Kai. What could this be about? And will it even work or fail spectacularly?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Big Brother Season 27: Meet The New Cast Members Of Popular Captive Reality Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News