Big Brother is back with yet another season, and fans are excited to witness tasks, evictions, manipulations, friendships, rivalries, drama, bonds, and lots more on the captive reality series. Season 27 of Big Brother premieres on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves again.

Seasons come and go, but the ones that remain with the audience are the ones with the most impactful contestants. After all, it’s the cast that makes a reality show a hit and the cast that makes it a flop. Here are the names of the participants in Big Brother 27 competing to win the coveted title.

Big Brother Season 27: Meet The Cast Members Of CBS Captive Reality Series

16 contestants are competing to become the winner and grab the $750,000 cash prize. There’s also a mystery player, whose identity has not yet been revealed. Till then, these are the original participants of Big Brother 27.

Adrian Rocha is a 23-year-old carpenter from San Antonio. Amy Bingham is a 43-year-old insurance agent from Stockton. Ashley Hollis is a 25-year-old attorney from Chicago who resides in New York City. Ava Pearl is a 24-year-old aura painter from Long Island who now happily lives in New York City.

Isaiah “Zae” Frederich is a 23-year-old salesperson from Paducah who now lives in Provo. Cliffton Williams is a 50-year-old college sports podcaster from Wallace who now lives in Charlotte. Jimmy Heagerty is a 25-year-old AI consultant originally from Sarasota who now resides in Washington.

Katherine Woodman is a 23-year-old fine dining server from Gwinnett County who now lives in Columbia. Keanu Soto is a 33-year-old dungeon master from Miami who now lives in McKinney. Kelley Jorgensen is a 29-year-old web designer from Burbank.

Lauren Dominigue is 22 years old. She is a bridal consultant from Lafayette. Mickey Lee is a 35-year-old event curator from Jacksonville who now lives in Atlanta. Morgan Pope is a 33-year-old gamer from Palm Springs who now lives in Los Angeles. Rylie Jeffries is a 27-year-old professional bull rider from Luther.

Vince Panaro is a 34-year-old from West Hills who is currently unemployed. Lastly, Zach Cornell is a 27-year-old marketing manager from Cartersville. Wednesday episodes will be 90 minutes long, while Thursday and Sunday episodes of Big Brother will continue to be one hour long.

Additionally, Big Brother: Unlocked will air for one hour every Friday. It will feature three all-star players providing never-before-seen footage from the house, exclusive interviews, guest appearances, and behind-the-scenes.

