The first season of Twisted Metal saw success and some good viewership which led to its renewal and the post-apocalyptic show is now back with its next edition. Based on the Twisted Metal video game franchise, the series is an action comedy starring Anthony Mackie as well as Stephanie Beatriz.

Samoa Joe and Will Arnett are also seen in the key role of Sweet Tooth, the psycho killer clown. For the second season, new faces are joining the roster and old characters are returning for another trip in the junkyard. The fans are excited for what’s to come and here’s everything we know about it.

Twisted Metal Season 2: Premiere Date

Season 2 of Twisted Metal releases on Peacock on July 31, 2025 with 12 episodes. The first season had a total of 10 episodes. The 12 episodes of season two are directed by Phil Sgriccia (E1, 2, 5, 6), Bill Benz (E3, 4, 11, 12), Iain MacDonald (E7, 8) and last but not least Bertie Ellwood (E9, 10).

Twisted Metal Season 2: Cast Returns & New Additions

Twisted Metal’s second edition will see the return of John Doe played by Anthony Mackie. He’s a delivery driver with amnesia issues. Quiet, the car thief is played by Stephanie Beatriz and will also be back. Samoa Joe and Will Arnett are returning as Sweet Tooth, the ice cream truck driving clown.

Mike Mitchell will also be back as Stu. In addition, the new faces include Anthony Carrigan as Calypso, Tiana Okoye as Krista / Dollface, Richard de Klerk as Mr. Grimm, Saylor Bell Curda as Mayhem, Lisa Gilroy as Vermin, Patty Guggenheim as Raven, and lastly Michael James Shaw as Axel.

Twisted Metal Season 2: What To Expect

Season 2 of Twisted Metal revolves around a vehicular tournament hosted by Calypso, the winner of which will be granted their heart’s deepest desire. As per the synopsis, “the stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament.”

“The prize? A single wish, their greatest heart’s desire, granted. The only problem is 16 other drivers have wishes of their own. It’s too bad not all of them will survive,” the description concludes about what to expect from it. Michael Jonathan Smith, the showrunner, spoke about it back in 2023.

He told NBC, “I’m excited for fans to see these characters come to life and see what makes them funny and what makes them heartbroken. I think it’s gonna be fun to dive into these people.” Michael said it was going to be fun to see all the characters interact and it just feels like a new toy box to him.

