Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, was a success at the box office. The action thriller premiered on Netflix on June 26, 2025. It continues to dominate Thug Life and every other release, with staggering viewership even in its second week. Scroll below for a detailed OTT verdict.

Raid 2 OTT viewership on Netflix (Week 2)

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial continues its winning streak on Netflix. As per Tudum, Raid 2 has gained 4.9 million views in its second week. It has maintained its #1 spot with only a 12.5% dip in viewership compared to the debut week.

The crime thriller dominated other Netflix titles, remaining on the number 1 spot in as many as three countries even in its second week. It also ranked in the top 10 in a total of 17 countries. Raid 2 also surpassed Thug Life with 104% higher views. Kamal Haasan’s film garnered only 2.4 million views between June 30 and July 6, 2025, which marked its debut week.

Take a look at the breakdown of Raid 2 viewership in 2 weeks on Netflix:

Week 1: 5.6 million

Week 2: 4.9 million

Total: 10.5 million

Raid 2 is now the #5 most-watched Indian film of 2025 on Netflix

Ajay Devgn starrer has surpassed Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly (9.6 million) to become the 5th most-viewed Indian film of 2025 on Netflix. The next target is Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s Dhoom Dhaam with lifetime viewership of 12.4 million.

Check out the top 5 most-viewed Indian films on OTT in 2025:

Jewel Thief: 18.2 million Kesari Chapter 2: 18.1 million Tourist Family: 13.1 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 million Raid 2: 10.5 million

Raid 2 vs most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix

Talking about Bollywood theatrical releases that later made their way to Netflix, Raid 2 has grabbed the #4 spot in its second week. It has left behind biggies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Ajay Devgn’s own Shaitaan, among others.

Check out the most-viewed Bollywood theatrical releases that were released on Netflix between 2024 and 2025:

Crew: 14.3 million Fighter: 12.4 million Animal: 11.7 million Raid 2: 10.5 million Shaitaan: 9.8 million Dunki: 9.1 million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 8 million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 7.9 million | Jaat: 7.9 million Laapataa Ladies: 7.8 million Khel Khel Mein: 7.4 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative yearly viewership data provided by Ormax.

