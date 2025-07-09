Movie buffs following the trends would very well know the dominance Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has created on BookMyShow interests. Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab are also enjoying massive pre-release buzz. But do you know none of these films are currently the #1 most anticipated film on IMDb? Scroll below to know who the underdog is!

Coolie vs War 2 pre-box office battle

Most would know, Rajinikanth’s Tamil action thriller will be clashing at the box office with Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s biggie. On IMDb, Coolie is currently leading the race as the 2nd most-anticipated movie of 2025. It has gained 12.9% votes.

On the other hand, War 2 is shockingly at the 7th spot with 7.7% votes. The buzz is massive; hopefully, it will climb up the ladder shortly. As of now, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Kingdom, and Saiyaara have received higher votes.

Which is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2025 on IMDb?

Radhakrishna Reddy’s directorial Junior starring Kireeti Reddy, Sreleela and Genelia Deshmukh is the IMDb’s most-anticipated film of 2025, as per the live data.

Set for a release on July 18, 2025, it is surprising to see Junior surpass Coolie and every single Indian film to clock the #1 spot.

Check out the most anticipated Indian movies of 2025 on IMDb:

Junior: 20.8% Coolie: 12.9% Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 12.7% Saiyaara: 12.5% Oho Enthan Baby: 9.8% Kingdom: 9.7% War 2: 7.7% Maalik: 5.5% Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 4.3% Aap Jaisa Koi: 4.2%

Please note that the list is based on real-time popularity.

Coolie reigns at #1 among July-December releases

However, as per on another survey, based on most-popular consistent titles between the period of January to July, 2025 on IMDb, Coolie dominates the list at #1 spot while Junior is not a part of the top 10.

Based on over 250 million visitors monthly, here are the top 10 anticipated movies releasing between July and December 2025:

Coolie War 2 The Raja Saab Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Saiyaara Baaghi 4 Son of Sardaar 2 Hridayapoorvam Mahavatar Narsimha Alpha

Take a look at the official list here.

