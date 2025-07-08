Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar (1993) was a huge box-office success. Despite the main lead, King Khan, playing a negative role in the movie, which wasn’t the norm at the time, the film turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 1993. The crime thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan also saw the debut of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. She played the role of Seema Chopra, Shah Rukh’s love interest and sister of Kajol (Priya Chopra) in the movie.

Even though she had a limited role in the movie, Shilpa Shetty managed to leave an impact. One of the most memorable scenes from the movie is Shah Rukh throwing Shilpa from the top of a terrace. The scene was immensely hard-hitting for the audience, and people still remember it. However, Kajol, who was also part of the movie, has a different memory of that scene, altogether.

She rather remembers it as a hilarious scene because she was amused by Shilpa Shetty using so much nail polish on her toes before being thrown off the rooftop. Speaking during the recent interview on Lallantop, Kajol recalled how she couldn’t control her laughter, and how director Abbas had to stop her from doing it.

“Before Shilpa’s death scene, I couldn’t control my laughter before this scene. I was like, itna nail polish kon lagata hai marte huwe. Mai has ke pagal ho rahi thi (Who applies so much nail polish before death? I was like dying of laughter). Abbas bhai mere ko serious karaane ki koshish kar rahe hai. He said, ‘Look, it’s important. You have to get into the mood.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, this is so funny, Shilpa ke pair. And Abbas bhai was like, look baby, abhi tere ko shot dena hai, abhi tere ko foot foot ke rona hai. I was like, Oh my God, I can’t control myself,” she said.

Baazigar director scolded Kajol for laughing before the death scene

Kajol said that she couldn’t control her chuckling, and finally, the director Abbas scolded her, and said something which brought her back to her senses. Abbas Bhai ne finally daata mujhe. He said, ‘Stop it.’ Imagine if it were your real sister. Would you be laughing at it? Immediately, mujhe flip ho gaya that moment,” she said. And finally, she got in a serious mood and shot for her scene. And the movie, and that scene, did wonders at the box office.

Moreover, Baazigar was also Kajol’s first movie with Shah Rukh Khan, and they hit the jackpot in their first film. The film also earned Shah Rukh, Filmfare award for Best Actor.

Together, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan went on to work in several other films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) (1995), Karan Arjun (1995), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001), My Name is Khan (2010) and Dilwale (2015).

