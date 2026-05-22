Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a never-before-seen run in theatres. It witnessed earth-shattering footfalls in the first month of its box office run. But that hasn’t stopped it from accumulating moolah by the day. 9 successful weeks have been concluded in Indian theatres. Scroll below for the day 64 report!

What was the budget of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Aditya Dhar‘s directorial was one of the most expensive Indian films of 2026. Although it was shot simultaneously alongside the OG Dhurandhar, the total investment was estimated at 450 crore. Each installment had a reported budget of around 225 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection in India

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 collected 20 lakh on day 64. It was released in 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. While the journey has concluded in four secondary languages, it is still adding moolah from the Hindi belt.

The total box office collection in India has reached 1183.90 crore net, which is about 1397 crore in gross total. Against its budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has minted profits of 426.17%. Ranveer Singh starrer is a box office blockbuster with a return on investment of 958.9 crore. That’s even higher than the total collection of the OG Dhurandhar (894.49 crore). Mind-boggling, isn’t it?

Check out the detailed week-wise box office breakdown in all languages (India net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day, including paid previews)

(8-day, including paid previews) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Week 6: 12.5 crore

Week 7: 5.54 crore

Week 8: 3.89 crore

Week 9: 2.19 crore

Total: 1183.90 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 64 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1183.90 crore

India gross: 1397 crore

ROI: 426.17%

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 1: Creates History With Highest BMS Sales In Malayalam Cinema In First 24 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News