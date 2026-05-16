Dhurandhar 2 has achieved massive milestones for Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and the gang. But director Aditya Dhar has also achieved a new feat, entering the 2300 crore club at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is close to completing 60 days in theatres. Despite several new releases like Ek Din, Bhooth Bangla, Raja Shivaji, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, among others, it continues to drive footfalls, which is mind-boggling.

In 58 days, the spy action thriller sequel has accumulated 1181.97 crore net in India. This includes 1105.83 crore from the Hindi belt, while the remaining sum comes from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. Made on a reported budget of only 225 crore, it has registered impressive returns of over 76 crore. A massive box office blockbuster!

Aditya Dhar’s Box Office Performance

Before Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar knocked it out of the park with the 2025 Dhurandhar. It collected 894.49 crore net in its lifetime and emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, a title now held by its sequel.

In 2019, Aditya Dhar delivered another blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead, the war action drama had earned 244.06 crore against its budget of only 60 crore.

Check out Aditya Dhar’s performance at the Indian box office (net collection):

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 244.06 crore

Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 1181.97 crore

Total – 2320.52 crore

Aditya Dhar unlocks the 2300 crore milestone!

Aditya Dhar is among the most successful Bollywood directors of all time. With only 3 films, he’s unlocked the 2300 crore feat at the Indian box office alone, which is huge! Even renowned directors have failed to collect such figures worldwide, despite multiple big releases.

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