Netflix has officially teased the future of the Money Heist franchise, confirming that the global hit is far from over. Ahead of Berlin’s latest season, the streaming platform released a major teaser promising that “the world of Money Heist continues.”

Although Netflix has not yet revealed whether this expansion means Money Heist Season 6, a Professor comeback, or additional spin-offs, Álvaro Morte’s involvement in the announcement has fueled major fan speculation. Combined with creator Álex Pina’s continued work on new franchise projects, it’s clear that Netflix plans to keep this universe alive.

1. Money Heist Season 6 With The Professor Could Be Netflix’s Biggest Return

The most anticipated possibility is a direct sixth season centered on The Professor. As the mastermind behind the original Royal Mint and Bank of Spain heists, his story remains one of the franchise’s strongest foundations.

A new season could show him building an entirely new team for another major operation, possibly involving global finance, cybercrime, or political institutions. This approach would keep the original’s identity while adding fresh characters and modern stakes.

Professor is back…🥰 Money Heist will continue…🔥 pic.twitter.com/UAgUskVrPj — 𝓛𝓭𝓾𝓽𝓿 𝓴𝓷𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 𝓬𝓸𝓶𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓸𝓻𝔂 (@Ldphobiawatch) May 13, 2026

2. Money Heist USA Could Be Netflix’s Next Global Adaptation

After the Korean adaptation, Money Heist: USA feels like a logical next step. Setting the franchise in major U.S. cities such as New York or Los Angeles could provide an entirely new cultural and political backdrop.

By exploring wealth inequality, federal systems, and American anti-establishment themes, this spin-off could offer a unique yet familiar expansion of the original formula.

Let's see. 'The Money Heist universe continuous'. Do you know what that means? After 'Berlin,' another new spin-off is coming. They've been working on it for a few months now. We'll most likely have more news in 2027. — YoSoyAlejandro (@_aleexandroo_) May 12, 2026

3. Colonel Tamayo Spin-Off Could Explore Money Heist’s Biggest Unfinished Hunt

While Netflix has not officially confirmed a standalone Tamayo project, rumors and social media chatter suggest that exploring his continued pursuit of the stolen gold could be one of the franchise’s most compelling directions.

Fernando Cayo’s Tamayo was one of Money Heist’s most intense antagonists, representing the full force of government pressure against The Professor’s operation. A spin-off centered on Tamayo and his intelligence network could follow the aftermath of the Bank of Spain heist, focusing on political damage control, revenge, and the unresolved consequences of losing both the gold and public trust.

Btw I hope they don't hype that for nothing…. If rumors are right and it's only Coronel Tamayo spin-off with just cameo moments of The Professor/ Sergio, then the most will be disappointed…. https://t.co/dlCeZkRKmj — Meloş (@MelosFaber) May 12, 2026

4. Alicia Sierra Spin-Off Could Deliver a Darker Crime Thriller

Alicia Sierra’s journey from ruthless police inspector to morally complex antihero makes her one of the franchise’s most compelling characters. A solo series focused on Sierra could follow her as a rogue operative handling intelligence missions, criminal investigations, and dangerous personal agendas, creating a darker psychological thriller.

Was checking Berlin 2 Alicia sierra and Raquel aren’t part of this season and el professor appears in one episode I think. So Alicia sierra is coming for something new ! Omg — Najwapt (@Najwapt1) May 15, 2026

5. Palermo and Berlin Spin-Off Could Deliver Money Heist’s Most Emotional Prequel

A spin-off centered on Palermo and Berlin could explore their earlier criminal collaborations, emotional bond, and the origins of their partnership long before the Royal Mint heist. This approach would blend romance, betrayal, and high-stakes planning while expanding two of Money Heist’s most beloved characters.

Berlin Will Be featured In Money Heist Upcoming Season 6 😭🤍pic.twitter.com/f1G7v6QBGf — Wilson (@Myselfwilson) May 16, 2026

Money Heist Franchise’s Future Looks Bigger Than Ever

Netflix’s latest renewal announcement proves that Money Heist remains one of the platform’s most valuable international properties. Whether through Season 6, international adaptations, or character-driven spin-offs, the franchise has endless potential.

For longtime fans, the next chapter may be even more ambitious than the last. Money Heist is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Money Heist New Teaser

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Euphoria Season 3: Will Cassie Work At The Silver Slipper Nightclub?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News