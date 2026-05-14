Fans across the world are once again talking about Money Heist, the globally famous Spanish crime thriller series. The news comes after a major announcement from Netflix hinted that the franchise is far from over.

Even though the original story officially concluded years ago (2017-2021), the series still enjoys a massive fan following because of its intense heists, emotional storytelling, and unforgettable characters like The Professor and Berlin.

The latest teaser and promotional campaign have now reignited speculation about a possible Season 6 and the future of the Money Heist Universe.

Money Heist Season 6: Is It Actually Happening?

No, Netflix has not officially announced any update on season 6, but the upcoming trailer teaser about more stories to come has led fans to speculate that season 6 of Money Heist is happening any time soon.

Netflix has not officially named the upcoming continuation of the Money Heist world as season 6. But they have confirmed that the same excitement of “La Casa de Papel” will surely be back.

The revolution isn’t over yet. The world of LA CASA DE PAPEL continues… pic.twitter.com/2nxNRrYlkw — Netflix (@netflix) May 9, 2026

Why Do Fans Think Money Heist Season 6 Could Happen?

The reason Money Heist is all over the news again is that Netflix has confirmed that the series will continue with season 2 of Berlin, titled “Berlin and The Lady With an Ermine,” releasing on May 15, 2026. The fans are already looking forward to the spin-off even though Netflix has yet to release all the details.

The announcement with extreme press in Seville, Spain, where thousands of fans were gathered along the Guadalquivir River for the unique promotional event. People in red jumpsuits were seen aboard boats sailing across the river, with the famous anthem “Bella Ciao” echoing through the crowd.

The promotion went instantly viral on the social media platform, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

All About Money Heist Spinoff: Berlin’s Season 2

While it is true that the Money Heist universe is expanding with new heists, it is not going to be Money Heist season 6. The spin-off focuses on Andres de Fonollosa, popularly known as Berlin, as he returns with his gang for another heist. It will be set in Seville, Spain, while also exploring Berlin’s past, parallel to a fresh plotline.

MONEY HEIST has been renewed at Netflix. The streamer confirmed the universe is expanding ahead of Berlin season 2 premiering this week. Here’s what that means: https://t.co/MOJAuguK8b pic.twitter.com/vXr9LlGG4i — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 10, 2026

The platform even released a new teaser trailer, hyping fans with the video and hinting that the series has more stories to tell with the “revolution never ends” statement.

The teaser showed all the major robberies from the original series, the Royal Mint and the Bank of Spain heists, teasing the viewers with the new adventure that will follow in the series.

Another moment from the teaser that caught fans’ attention was a brief clip of the gold bar being dug out, with viewers linking it to the continuation of the gold-robbery plot introduced in the original series. To the fans’ disappointment, Netflix has yet to share the details of the story that is keeping them hooked even more for the release.

With all the seasons hitting close to the heart, the fans are eagerly waiting for the spin-off and what the Money Heist universe will bring to its fans.

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