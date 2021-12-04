Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Review: 4.5 out of 5.0 stars4.5

Advertisement

Cast: Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Alba Flores, Darko Peric, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Belén Cuesta, Najwa Nimri and ensemble.

Creator: Alex Pina.

Director: Jesús Colmenar & Koldo Serra.

Streaming On: Netflix.

Language: European Spanish (original), also available in English (with subtitles).

Runtime: Around an hour per episode.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Review: What’s It About:

We are now in the endgame. It’s been four years since a group of anti-heroes (read robbers) led by a criminal bent Professor (Álvaro Morte) have been looting spots after spots without really getting busted and gaining popularity throughout. But the tables have turned and the bad fate has hit the team. Professor is busted and the gang is stuck inside the Bank Of Spain. Will they survive? Will they die? Is there a right or wrong? What is their redemption? Season 5 vol 2 is the climax and the answer to whether the gold really comes out of the bank?

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Review: What Works:

The biggest scepticism made its way amid the Money Heist fans when the makers decided to divide the season 5 into two volumes. Many thought it would end up being a stretched finale, or one that would leave us on a sour note giving a half baked conclusion (read Game Of Thrones here). But I am happy to report none of the two happens and the writers with the team deliver a knock out climax and one that will stay with the fans for a long time.

We have now spent four years with Álvaro Morte’s Professor and his team that he built through those years. The writing was always deeper than the heist. While the motivation for many in the team was greed, but for the mastermind it was always the heist of ideologies. The man, Professor, was against many things metaphorically, that are wrong with the system. The economic divide, the societal hierarchy and more.

His team has people who had been prey to the evils and rose above them to become what they are today. Not to misunderstand this as glamourising the wrongdoing of the people who have our sympathy. But when the protagonist is the real antagonist and he takes pride in having a lineage of thieves, it is automatically glamourised, because for them it is not wrong, but the most correct way to live.

The show and moreover the vol 2 of season 5 excel in not taking sides. They show you the story, involve you in the heist and make you the judge to chose what side your conscience makes you lean on. What the writing also does is pay the much-needed respect to its fans. Many a time the outcome or a secret is already told to you so you can see the gang approaching it clueless, while you watching know what danger is waiting for them. For an ardent fan, if that is hidden, it becomes predictable. Quite a smart move.

The endgame is probably the most emotional and action-heavy at the same time. We have seen the most pivotal members dying (I am making sure I don’t spoil the Vol 1). So now the left ones have to reach their redemption and also confess their love and everything hidden. The writing gives every single character an equal opportunity to do so. It is a closed group, so every relationship regardless of their dynamic and gender is almost romantic. When the one trusts the other love beams, and is brighter enough to shine amid all the action.

Jesús Colmenar & Koldo Serra direct this season like a fan event. The scale goes up, slow motions take over. Camera takes character defining angles and you are hooking to what the robbers do next. The plans are of course dramatized and demand a lot of suspension of disbelief, but haven’t you learnt to give that already? The climax brings you on the edge of the seat and literally makes you believe everything is lost, but…..

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Review: Star Performance:

I don’t have any words left to describe how amazing all these actors are and how they have become these characters. Refer to my Vol 1 review and the performances only enhance. Álvaro Morte is found in many vulnerable situations and he handles them with the same finesse he handles power.

Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) continues to be my most favourite. Now she has a baby and she accompanies her everywhere in the most riskiest of the situations. At one point she even takes her to a site where gang war is expected. The woman stands tall with her bada** attitude and gives the show the biggest turn in the final round.

Rest everyone gives a warm goodbye putting their best foot forward.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

This might bring me some flak and I am game for it. I have always expected every character to get their redemption and consequence if they do something wrong. Money Heist has a gang who might have good intentions for themselves, but what they have done is entirely wrong. I know there is a consequence where they lose the ones they love but is that enough for the intensity of their crime? Discuss in the comments.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Review: Last Words:

If you are a fan you might not even wait for a review. But somehow if you aren’t, give this one a chance and you won’t be disappointed. There is something for everyone and the drama is always at its peak. Also, take pride team Money Heist, you got one of the best climaxes in the history of fictional shows.

For more such amazing recommendations, read our Hawkeye Review (Episode 3).

Advertisement

Must Read: Hawkeye Review (Episode 1 & 2): Jeremy Renner Finally Gets Spotlight; Hailee Steinfeld Makes A Smashing Marvel Debut, But….

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube