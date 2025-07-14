In an electrifying clash against Carlos Alcaraz, Italy’s Jannik Sinner emerged victorious in the Wimbledon finals. This win turned out to be an unprecedented crossover of cinema and sport. To celebrate the victory, Wimbledon has paid tribute to Indian cinema for the very first time — honouring Thalapathy Vijay and his upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

Announcing the winner, Wimbledon’s official social media handle dropped a surprise post linking to Thalapathy Vijay’s film, Jana Nayagan. As the crowd roared and Centre Court witnessed history, the Instagram post shared a resemblance with the upcoming Tamil film. The visual mirrored Jana Nayagan’s iconic Republic Day poster, with Sinner striking a powerful selfie pose with his trophy, echoing Vijay’s image in the film’s teaser art.

Wimbledon Tribute Sparks Social Media Frenzy

It doesn’t get any bigger than this. Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan makes history as India’s first film to be honoured by Wimbledon after its epic Sinner-Alcaraz match. The social media post sent fans into a frenzy. As the post was published, netizens were quick to point out the similarity and one user commented, “Graphic designer is definitely Indian.” The second one wrote, “Thalapathy effect.” A third one wrote, “Happy to see Thalapathy reference in Wimbledon.”

This marks the first time Wimbledon has saluted an Indian actor and film — making Jana Nayagan the first Indian cinematic reference to be immortalized by the historic sports institution. Fans quickly pointed out the striking similarity to Vijay’s film poster, where he’s seen as a cop taking a selfie in a crowd—a moment that went viral on his birthday.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, is an upcoming Tamil-language political action thriller directed by H. Vinoth. For Vijay fans, the film is more than a movie; it’s an emotion, as it is reported to be the actor’s final appearance on the big screen before stepping into politics. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, it is set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, aligning with the festive Pongal weekend. As Vijay bids farewell to cinema, Jana Nayagan stands as the grand finale of his legendary career.

Alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the leading roles. The supporting cast features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Jisshu Sengupta, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

