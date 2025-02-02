Pooja Hegde is one of the most bankable actresses in tinseltown, thanks to her juggling between both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She made her debut in 2012 with the Tamil film, Mugamoodi. She went on to become one of the most sought after names in the South before foraying into Bollywood with the 2016 film Mohenjo Daro. This has inevitably led to her garnering an impressive net worth and assets.

Assets Owned By Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde brought a sprawling 3-BHK sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. According to Lifestyle Asia, the home is worth 6 crores. She also owns a beautiful property in Hyderabad worth 4 crores. According to a news report in ETimes, the Housefull 4 actress also purchased another 4000 square feet house in Mumbai which is worth 45 crores.

Talking about her car collection, Pooja owns a Jaguar worth 60 lakhs. The Cirkus actress furthermore has a Porsche Cayenne worth 2 crores and an Audi Q7 worth 80 lakhs. She reportedly purchased a Range Rover worth 4 crores in 2023.

Being a bag enthusiast, Pooja Hegde owns some stunning luxury bags and purses. She owns an LV Croisette handbag worth 1.4 lakhs. The Maharshi actor also is the proud owner of a Christian Dior handbag worth 1.3 lakhs and a Louis Vuitton bag worth 1.91 lakhs.

Pooja Hegde’s Net Worth

According to BollywoodLife, Pooja Hegde’s net worth primarily comes from the income from her movies, brand endorsements and public appearances. She also increased her remuneration by 14% since the success of her 2022 film Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay. From 3.5 crores, she goes on to now charge 4 crores for her films. Having a mammoth 27.5 million followers on Instgaram, she also earns a major chunk of her net worth through brand endorsements. The actress reportedly charges around 40 lakhs for her brand endorsements.

Pooja Hedge’s monthly income is said to be around 50 lakhs. The actress’ net worth as of now stands at 50 crores. Well, this truly proves that the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress’ bankability knows no bounds.

