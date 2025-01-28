Every girl out there must have manifested being a Sabyasachi Mukherjee bride at least once in their lifetime. The Kolkata-based designer has revolutionized the Indian fashion sphere with his aesthetics and timeless couture. From dressing up Bollywood starlets like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma to becoming the first Indian designer to walk the MET Gala, he has done it all. Here is taking a look at the net worth of the designer which is a testimony to his rich legacy and bankability in the world of fashion.

Sabyasachi’s Net Worth

According to Lifestyle Asia, Sabyasachi’s net worth was around 114 crores in the year 2022. In a span of 3 years, his net worth has reportedly taken a jump of 96%. His current net worth as of 2024 is a whopping 224 crores. According to a news report in Financial Express, Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail formed a partnership with the designer by attaining a 51% stake in the brand for 398 crores in the year 2021. A lehenga from the designer’s brand ranges from 3 lakhs to 15 lakhs, depending on the intensity of the work gone into the same.

Apart from his outfits, Sabyasachi has also launched his own accessory and jewelry line. Along with the profits from his high-end luxury stores and a high-profile clientele, the designer’s net worth also consists of his income from brand collaborations. His brand has collaborated with the likes of Christian Louboutin, Pottery Barn, Starbucks, H&M, and others. His Sabyasachi Art Foundation also helps underprivileged artists from Bengal to work on commissioned works for his brand.

Sabyasachi’s Lavish Kolkata Homes

The designer owns residences in both Mumbai and Kolkata. His Kolkata mansion also acts as his store. It screams luxury and opulence with vases and pottery artifacts along with a tropical garden, master bedroom, antique bed, and several guest rooms. His other home in Kolkata is more minimalistic and rustic, with a beautiful sitting area.

Well, Sabyasachi’s stellar net worth is a witness to his labor of love and talent. He continues to be a revolutionary in Indian fashion. Hence, it is no surprise that his net worth and assets are also synonymous with splendor just like his outfits.

