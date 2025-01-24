Legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag has been in the news for his rumored divorce with wife Aarti Ahlawat. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the couple are headed for a separation after 20 years of marriage. The speculations were further fueled after the duo unfollowed each other on social media and Aarti was also seen missing from some of their family occasions. Sehwag announced his retirement on October 2015. However, ever since then, he has made some intelligent financial decisions and enjoys a stellar net worth. Here is exploring the same.

Assets Owned By Virender Sehwag

Due to his glorious contribution to Indian cricket, Virender Sehwag has earned contracts with the BCCI and the IPL respectively. After his retirement, he was seen getting into active commentary and is also a part of the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel. The cricketer owns a luxurious bungalow in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area which boasts of a personal gym and a swimming pool. His car collection has luxury wheels like BMW 5 Series and Bentley Continental Flying Spur. He furthermore owns a school called Sehwag International School in Haryana which is known for integrating sports with academics. He conducts several philanthropic activities through the Virender Sehwag Foundation. He has furthermore forayed into cricket NFTs in collaboration with Rario.

Virender Sehwag’s Net Worth

According to Mint Money, a major part of Virender Sehwag’s net worth comes from his brand endorsements. A report in Crictracker mentioned that the veteran cricketer earned over 30 crores annually in 2024 where around 24 crores came from social media platforms like Instagram, X and YouTube. His unique commentary skills makes him a fan-favorite on social media and gets him to collaborate wit some top brands.

As of 2024, his net worth comes to a whopping 350 crores. He is also one of the five richest cricketers in India. Well, clearly even post retirement, Virender Sehwag is living life king-size.

