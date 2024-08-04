Rahul Dravid’s stint as a head coach of the Indian team (men) turned out to be one of the most successful stints in Indian cricket history. Before stepping down from his role, he registered one T20 World Cup victory in his portfolio. Now, as the veteran is off duty, he’s enjoying a huge demand in the cricket world. Some latest reports suggest that he has been approached to be a part of England’s coaching team. Keep reading to know more!

Dravid was appointed head coach of the Indian team in November 2021. During his tenure, he successfully mentored the team. His contract was set to expire after the conclusion of 2023’s ODI World Cup. However, it was extended to 2024’s T20 World Cup. Now, Gautam Gambhir has taken over the role.

For those who don’t know, before Gautam Gambhir was finalized as the coach, Rahul Dravid was reportedly offered the renewal of his contract, but he turned it down. After quitting as the coach, there have been reports about him returning as Rajasthan Royals’s head coach in IPL. Now, amid this, some reports state that he’s among the shortlisted names to be a part of England’s coaching team.

While Brendon McCullum is successfully guiding the England cricket team (men) as a coach in the Test format, ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) is on a hunt for a man to guide the team in the ODI and T20 formats. Recently, Matthew Mott resigned from his job as a head coach, and till the board finds a replacement, Marcus Trescothick is serving as an interim coach.

Eoin Morgan, the former World Cup-winning captain, has reportedly shortlisted several names, including Rahul Dravid.

Talking to Sky Sports, Eoin Morgan said, “You got to remember, it’s the England cricket team; it’s one of the most resourced cricket teams in the world, so it is up to Rob (Key) to make that role as attractive as possible. So you then go to the best coaches or highly regarded coaches in the world and say, ‘Well, this is a job that you want to do as opposed to having to second guess it.'”

He added, “In my eyes, at the moment, you would go to Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming, and Brendon McCullum. I say McCullum because I believe he is one of the best coaches in the world.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Rahul Dravid responds to the offer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket updates!

Must Read: 8 Bollywood Actors Who Can Play Virat Kohli In His Biopic: From Ranveer Singh To Vicky Kaushal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News