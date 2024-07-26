Whenever we discuss the best bowlers produced by the Indian cricket team, Jasprit Bumrah’s name has to be there. Be it T20, ODI, or Test format, the star bowler never disappoints in delivering quick breakthroughs. But before he made it big on the international level, Bumrah proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and attained the status of the greatest of all time in the T20 cricket league. Keep reading to know more!

Recently, India conquered the T20 (international) World Cup, and Bumrah was one of the important players who contributed immensely to the team’s terrific run throughout the tournament. His unorthodox bowling action has never been a trouble for him; instead, his action has given him an edge as it gets tough to read his ball.

Jasprit Bumrah started his IPL journey in 2013 when he was bought by Mumbai Indians for just 10 lakh. In the first season, he impressed everyone with his performance and potential. As a result, he was retained by the team, and in the next season, he was given a hike of 1100% and paid an impressive amount of 1.2 crores.

After being retained at 1.2 crores in 2014, Jasprit Bumrah was paid the same amount by Mumbai Indians until 2017. In 2018, he remained with the same team and was given another major hike, and this time, remuneration grew by 483.33%. He was paid a whopping 7 crores in 2018, and with the same amount, he was retained for three more years.

In 2022, Jasprit Bumrah was again in the Mumbai Indians‘ camp. Considering the value of the yorker and death over specialist, the team didn’t hesitate to pay him a staggering salary of 12 crores. For the same amount, he was retained in 2023, and even in 2024, he played for Mumbai.

So, if we compare Jasprit Bumrah’s debut IPL season salary of 10 lakh to his previous salary of 12 crores, there’s a massive growth of 11900% over a period of 12 years.

