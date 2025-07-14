Special Ops 2, the next chapter in Neeraj Pandey’s gripping espionage thriller, is all set to premiere on Jio Hotstar on July 18, 2025. Starring the ever-dependable Kay Kay Menon as the sharp-witted Himmat Singh, the sequel promises high-stakes action and intense drama. While the countdown begins, there’s no better time to revisit some of Kay Kay Menon’s most powerful performances across film and series. From chilling psychological thrillers to gripping courtroom dramas, don’t miss these must-watch titles on OTT that showcase his acting prowess.

1. The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984 (2023)

Director – Shiv Rawail

– Shiv Rawail IMDb Rating – 8.5/10

– 8.5/10 Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: The series revolves around the heroic efforts of the railway workers to save numerous lives during the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Kay Kay Menon delivers a standout performance as Iftekaar Siddiqui, the station master of the Bhopal Junction. It also features R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in pivotal roles.

2. Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003)

Director – Sudhir Mishra

– Sudhir Mishra IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & SonyLIV

Plot: Set against the backdrop of the Indian Emergency in the 1970s, the hard-hitting political drama follows the lives of three young individuals, Siddharth (Kay Kay Menon), Geeta (Chitrangada Singh), and Vikram (Shiney Ahuja), whose lives and ideologies clash in unexpected ways.

3. Sarkar (2005)

Director – Ram Gopal Varma

– Ram Gopal Varma IMDb Rating – 7.6/10

– 7.6/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & MX Player

Plot: While Amitabh Bachchan’s towering performance became one of the film’s highlights, Kay Kay Menon’s stellar act as the volatile elder son is equally unforgettable. The political drama follows Subhash Nagre, a powerful yet principled underworld figure who delivers justice outside the legal system. When a conspiracy threatens his authority, his son Shankar (Abhishek Bachchan) must rise to protect his family.

Kay Kay Menon in Sarkar movie. 🔥

What an actor. pic.twitter.com/W8IYu3dL4d — Kalpesh (@KalpeshTweets) January 7, 2022

4. Shaurya (2008)

Director – Samar Khan

– Samar Khan IMDb Rating – 7.2/10

– 7.2/10 Streaming On – Zee5

Plot: The intense legal drama follows a carefree army lawyer (Rahul Bose) who takes on the case of an officer (Deepak Dobriyal) accused of killing a decorated superior (Pankaj Tripathi). As the trial progresses, he must confront the powerful and intimidating Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh (Kay Kay Menon). Menon’s explosive performance in the climax is nothing short of brilliant, a scene that deserves to be studied in every acting school.

Murderer ya majboor fauji… Captain Javed Khan ki kahani sach mein kya hai? Dekhiye #Shaurya bilkul free, sirf ZEE5 par. pic.twitter.com/HsRVXnhtud — ZEE5 Hindi (@ZEE5Shows) May 19, 2025

5. Ray – Segment: Bahrupiya (2021)

Director – Srijit Mukherji

– Srijit Mukherji IMDb Rating – 7.1/10

– 7.1/10 Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: The segment follows a mild-mannered and skilled makeup artist who discovers a unique book on prosthetics. He uses his newfound knowledge to exact revenge on those who wronged him, with chilling consequences. This is arguably the most underrated performance in Kay Kay Menon’s career.

