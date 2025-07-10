Special Ops 2, the next installment of Neeraj Pandey’s gripping espionage thriller series starring Kay Kay Menon, is all set to premiere on Jio Hotstar. Previously scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, the upcoming season will now premiere on the streaming platform on July 18, 2025, instead.
Since the wait just got a bit longer, it’s the perfect time to check out a deftly crafted but often overlooked spy series that deserves to be on your watchlist. And like Special Ops, this show has also been created by Neeraj Pandey. We are talking about the intense and action-packed series The Freelancer, starring Mohit Raina in the lead role. Read on to find out what it’s about and where you can stream it.
The Freelancer – Plot & Cast
Directed by Bhav Dhulia, this spy action thriller series is based on Shirish Thorat’s 2017 novel A Ticket to Syria. The plot revolves around Avinash Kamath (played by Mohit Raina), a former cop who becomes a highly skilled mercenary known as The Freelancer after being dismissed from the police force.
When Aliya (played by Kashmira Pardeshi), the daughter of his recently deceased friend Inayat (played by Sushant Singh), finds herself trapped by ISIS in war-torn Syria, Avinash embarks on a high-risk rescue mission that puts him against a brutal terrorist network. The show also features Anupam Kher, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah-Jane Dias, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in key supporting roles.
At the edge of fate, the freelancer is her only escape. Will freedom follow?#HotstarSpecials #TheFreelancer streaming from Sept 1st. pic.twitter.com/wzUo0YCs4d
The Freelancer – IMDb Rating & Where to Watch
The Freelancer holds an impressive user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb. The series is available to stream on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. It consists of seven gripping episodes with a runtime of around 40-55 minutes each.
The Freelancer Trailer
You can watch the official trailer of The Freelancer series here for a glimpse of its rugged lead character, gripping storyline, and the intense action-packed setting.
