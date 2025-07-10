Special Ops 2, the next installment of Neeraj Pandey’s gripping espionage thriller series starring Kay Kay Menon, is all set to premiere on Jio Hotstar. Previously scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, the upcoming season will now premiere on the streaming platform on July 18, 2025, instead.

Since the wait just got a bit longer, it’s the perfect time to check out a deftly crafted but often overlooked spy series that deserves to be on your watchlist. And like Special Ops, this show has also been created by Neeraj Pandey. We are talking about the intense and action-packed series The Freelancer, starring Mohit Raina in the lead role. Read on to find out what it’s about and where you can stream it.

The Freelancer – Plot & Cast

Directed by Bhav Dhulia, this spy action thriller series is based on Shirish Thorat’s 2017 novel A Ticket to Syria. The plot revolves around Avinash Kamath (played by Mohit Raina), a former cop who becomes a highly skilled mercenary known as The Freelancer after being dismissed from the police force.