Guy Ritchie is widely regarded as one of the most distinctive and stylish filmmakers working today. From early cult classics like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver to globally popular titles like Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin, his films have entertained cinephiles across generations.

Now, one of his relatively lesser-known movies is making waves in the streaming world. We are talking about the gritty revenge action thriller Wrath of Man, starring Jason Statham in the lead role. The film is currently sitting at the No. 2 spot on the Top 10 Movies on Hulu worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. Read on to find out what it’s about and whether it’s worth your time.

Wrath Of Man: Plot & Cast

Directed by Guy Ritchie, this action thriller revolves around a newly hired cash truck security guard known only as H (played by Jason Statham), whose incredible precision skills are revealed during an attempted heist in Los Angeles. His colleagues begin to wonder about his mysterious past, but they are unaware of his real motive and the violent path he’s on. The film also features Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Chris Reilly, and Josh Hartnett, among other cast members in supporting roles.

Is Wrath Of Man Worth Watching?

The film holds a 68% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, but a much stronger 90% audience score, reflecting a clear divide between critics and viewers. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Wrestling just enough stakes out of its thin plot, Wrath of Man sees Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reunite for a fun, action-packed ride.” On IMDb, Wrath of Man has a solid user rating of 7.1/10.

So, the question is: Is Wrath of Man worth your time? If you’re a fan of the action-thriller genre, then yes — it’s absolutely worth a watch for its high-octane action sequences, gritty tone, stylish direction, and Jason Statham’s screen presence.

I’m a little worried people are forgetting about WRATH OF MAN. I don’t understand why we’re not all talking about it all the time. pic.twitter.com/IYcsycNQ6T — brandon.wad (@Thatoneguy64) September 17, 2022

Where To Watch Wrath of Man?

The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play in India. Viewers in the US can stream it on Hulu and rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

Wrath of Man Trailer

