Mutiny is the upcoming action thriller starring Jason Statham, and its trailer was released recently. The film still has a few months before its release, and the trailer’s release generates early buzz. All eyes are now on its potential at the North American box office. Statham is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, and to make a strong impact, the film will need to outperform the recent opening numbers of Jason’s last film’s debut. Keep scrolling for the deets.

His last five releases include a mixed bag, ranging from modest starts to a $30 million high. The big question is whether the upcoming actioner can ride the hype and deliver an opening that places it among the stronger debuts of recent years. The film is directed by Jean-Francois Richet and stars Statham, Annabelle Wallis, and Jason Wong.

Jason Statham’s last 5 releases: which film holds the biggest opening record?

Among Jason Statham’s last five releases, Meg 2: The Trench holds the record for the biggest opening weekend at the North American box office with a debut weekend of $30 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It comfortably holds the record, outperforming the rest of the lineup, making it the benchmark Mutiny would need to beat to claim the top spot among his recent debuts.

Jason Statham’s last 5 domestic openings ranked

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) – $30.0 million The Beekeeper (2024) – $16.6 million A Working Man (2025) – $15.5 million The Expendables 4 (2023) – $8 million Shelter (2026) – $5.5 million

What is the plot of Mutiny about?

The film follows Cole Reed, a former Special Forces soldier who served as a New York officer. Now working as a private security, Reed is framed for murdering his Thai billionaire friend, Tibu, and he comes across an international conspiracy in his search for the true killer.

Check out the trailer of the film below:

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