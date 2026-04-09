The Odyssey is all set to be released on the big screen, and as it nears release, all eyes are on its opening weekend projections. Industry experts have yet to release their projections for this Christopher Nolan-helmed movie’s opening weekend. We are here with the number it needs to record the biggest opening weekend among Nolan’s last five releases, including the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Since Nolan’s films consistently deliver powerhouse debuts, the spotlight is on the upcoming magnum opus to see if it can hit the magic number required to outpace one of Hollywood’s most reliable box office draws. It features an ensemble cast comprising Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

How much does The Odyssey must earn on its opening weekend to have the biggest debut among Nolan’s last 5 films?

Among the last five films of Christopher Nolan are Oppenheimer and Interstellar. He is a man of quality rather than quantity, and his fans wait eagerly for his films. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Dark Knight Rises has the highest debut weekend collection among its last five films, released more than a decade ago. It collected $160.8 million on its opening weekend.

The 2nd spot is held by Oppenheimer‘s $82.4 million opening weekend gross. Therefore, The Odyssey must earn more than $161 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend to record the biggest debut among Christopher Nolan’s last five films. It is a big challenge for the upcoming period drama to top this debut weekend collection.

Check out the debut weekend collections of the last five films by Christopher Nolan in North America

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – $160.8 million Oppenheimer (2023) – $82.4 million Dunkirk (2017) – $50.5 million Interstellar (2014) – $47.5 million Tenet (2020) – $9.3 million

The Dark Knight Rises is also the all-time highest-grossing film of Christopher Nolan, which collected $448.1 million domestically and $1.08 billion worldwide. The Odyssey will also target this to become the filmmaker’s top-grossing film.

What is the plot of The Odyssey?

The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At the same time, he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

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