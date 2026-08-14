Jan Neta Box Office (Closing Collection) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Unfortunately, Jana Nayagan didn’t turn out to be a deserving farewell to Thalapathy Vijay’s acting career. Overall, the film has emerged as a big failure at the Indian box office, but amid this sad situation, there’s something to cheer about. Yes, we’re talking about the Hindi-dubbed version, which fared much better than expected and went on to become a success. With Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 arriving today, Jan Neta has wrapped up its run with a good sum. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Hindi version of the Tamil political thriller released with zero promotions and was entirely dependent on the face value of Thalapathy Vijay. Despite this, it opened better than expected and, even with new Bollywood films releasing every week, it performed well. Even with mixed-to-poor reviews, it emerged as Vijay’s 2nd highest-grossing film in Hindi after Leo.

How much did Jan Neta earn at the Indian box office?

Jan Neta opened at 1.75 crore and, over its lifetime, multiplied the opening-day collection by almost 10 times. As per the closing collection update, the film wrapped up at 17.1 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 20.17 crore gross. It surpassed The Greatest Of All Time (16.6 crore) to claim the 2nd spot among Thalapathy Vijay’s top Hindi grossers.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top grossers in Hindi (net):

Leo – 27.17 crore Jan Neta – 17.1 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 16.6 crore Varisu – 7.92 crore

Concludes its run as Kollywood’s 4th highest-grosser in Hindi

With 17.1 crore, Jan Neta has wrapped up its run as Kollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film in Hindi at the Indian box office. It stands below Ponniyin Selvan 1 (22.91 crore).

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers in Hindi (net):

2.0 – 188 crore Leo – 27.17 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 22.91 crore Jana Nayagan – 17.1 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 16.6 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 16.24 crore Kanguva – 14.86 crore Kaala – 10.38 crore Vikram – 10.25 crore Varisu – 7.92 crore

Box office verdict of Jan Neta

Jan Neta was valued at 9 crore, and against this, it earned 17.1 crore net. So, it recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 8.1 crore. Calculated further, it equals 90% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Cost – 9 crore

India net collection – 17.1 crore

ROI – 8.1 crore

ROI% – 90%

Verdict – Plus

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: How Much Does Emraan Hashmi’s Film Need To Be A Success?

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