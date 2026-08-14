Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons has finished the morning shows, and reports have been decent so far. Backed by star power, the film recorded decent footfall on the morning of day 1. Surprisingly, the occupancy had been better than Suriya’s last film, Karuppu, which was a complete mass entertainer. Both in the Tamil and Telugu versions, the film has outshone Karuppu. Keep reading for a detailed morning occupancy report at the Indian box office!

Vishwanath And Sons records decent occupancy in day 1 morning shows

The latest Tamil family drama isn’t a mass entertainer, yet it has fared comparatively better than Karuppu so far. With shows concluding, it has been learned that the film recorded the morning occupancy of 28% in the original Tamil version. In Telugu, it fared much better than expected with 35% occpancy in the morning shows. Overall, it recorded a decent 30% morning occupancy nationwide.

Fares better than Karuppu

For those who don’t know, Karuppu opened with the morning occupancy of 25% in the original Tamil version on day 1. In the Telugu version, occupancy was 25%. As we can see, Vishwanath And Sons leads in both Tamil and Telugu in terms of morning occupancy on the opening day, compared to Karuppu.

In the case of Karuppu, audience word-of-mouth was favorable, which helped it gain momentum throughout the day. In Tamil, it reached a solid 75% occupancy for the night shows on day 1, while the Telugu version was at 35%. If Vishwanath And Sons shows a similar trend, an opening day of 15 crore+ net is very much on the cards at the Indian box office.

Initial word-of-mouth is in favor

With morning shows wrapping up, early reactions from ticket-buying audiences are out, and they’re mostly positive. Yes, the film is said to have some flaws, but overall, it is being hailed as a decent-to-good family entertainer. With such reactions coming in, a good opening-day number seems locked at the Indian box office.

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