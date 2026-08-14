The Odyssey China Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Finishes Pre-Sales ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures

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The Odyssey is gearing up for a big debut at the box office in China. It has been running in China since today and finished its final day of pre-sales on Thursday. It has recorded one of the biggest pre-sales for Hollywood movies in China post-COVID, surpassing the pre-sales total of Meg 2: The Trench. Christopher Nolan’s first epic is set for a solid opening at the box office in China, likely the biggest of his career in the region. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey’s pre-sales collection in China

The Nolan-helmed epic collected a solid $8.8 million in 13-day pre-sales from August 14 to August 16. The Matt Damon starrer has also collected strong numbers from its multiple previews at the box office in China. The film has received really strong reviews, which is equivalent to an A+ on CinemaScore.

Total pre-sales breakdown

Friday, opening day – $4.4 million

Saturday, day 2 – $2.8 million

Sunday, day 3 – $1.6 million

Total – $8.8 million

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Odyssey has beaten Jurassic World: Dominion‘s $7.1 million and Meg 2: The Trench‘s $8.5 million pre-sales totals to rank #8 among Hollywood films in China by post-COVID pre-sales. The epic has already raked in $7.6 million from the limited previews, which is not included in the pre-sales collection mentioned above. Combining the pre-sales and previews collections, the film has already earned $16.4 million in China.

The Odyssey’s opening weekend box office projection in China

Since the film has received strong word-of-mouth, it is eyeing a solid debut at the box office in China. The Odyssey is expected to earn between $40 million and $50 million in its 3-day opening weekend at the Chinese box office, which would be one of the biggest debuts for Hollywood films post-COVID. It would also be the biggest in Nolan’s career, beating Tenet’s 3-day and Oppenheimer’s 5-day debut weekends.

The Odyssey will cross the $700 million milestone at the overseas box office owing to its solid debut in China and overall stronghold. Its worldwide total stands at $1.17 billion and is set to beat Minions‘ $1.16 billion, making it the 32nd-highest-grossing film worldwide. The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $477.1 million

International – $695.3 million

Worldwide – $1.17 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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