Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Isabella Sermon and a whole lot of *meh* dinosaurs waiting for this franchise to end once and for all

Director: Colin Trevorrow

What’s Good: That all of this mess is finally ending!

What’s Bad: That it’s ending on such a disappointing note

Loo Break: Even if you have one, you’ll only miss ‘nothing’

Watch or Not?: For the emotional connect, no!

Language: English

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 147 Minutes (WHY?)

Remember the volcano eruption at Isla Nublar towards the climax of Fallen Kingdom? Yeah, and how they kidnapped dinos from Nublar to a sanctuary which is named ‘Biosyn’ in this one. The ‘how obvious could things be’ starts when the makers call the mighty corporation responsible for taking care of dinos ‘Biosyn’ (which could also be read as ‘Bio-sin’). I mean, at least be creative with the names of organisations for not revealing spoilers just as you do with the names of the dinos (Oh! Yeah, those are already in the records & you just have to handpick as per CGI costs).

Okay, enough ranting about the name, makers have given a lot to save the rant for. In short, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) & Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) are guardians to Masie, a clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s daughter Charlotte. Biosyn is looking for her so that they can do whatever and help the human race using Dino’s DNA. How? Well, you’re not allowed to ask such logical questions. Biosyn gets Masie, Grady & Claire on the mission to rescue her and unite with the OG trio of Ellie (Laura Dern), Alan (Sam Neill) & Ian (Jeff Goldblum) to of course save the Dinos as well. Oh, and this time around there are massive locusts too, because why not?

Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Script Analysis

The duo of ‘where it all began to end’ Jurassic World, Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, is back to create a mess out of nothing once again. Dominion blatantly exposes the weakness in the script before marking the end of this saga. This is the point where I make a conscious choice to go with Kong, Godzilla’s franchise because of the way the makers have been treating their monsters to create though brain-dead but entertaining instalments.

Here, you try to carry on what Steven Spielberg once set a gold standard for and keep deteriorating it for minting some record-breaking BO numbers. John Schwartzman’s camerawork does capture the restrained tension of the jungle well, but unfortunately, Emily Carmichael & Colin’s screenplay never gives it a chance to flourish as it should have.

It’s more frustrating because the raptors aren’t even used to evoke a sense of fear or emotions through them. They just keep coming in between when the makers get tired of showcasing Ellie & Alan’s cringe romance. Credit where it’s due, there’s a beautiful bike chasing sequence along with the dinos remaining to be the best scene & this is what I expected to be in abundance but alas!

Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Star Performance

Chris Pratt takes a hit because Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire gets a better character arc this time around. Pratt remains to be the soft, subtle & boring Grady while Claire does all the heavy lifting this time around by being really good at it.

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum & Sam Neill get a Luke, Leia & Han kind of treatment but very less heroic than that. I was expecting a few punchy one-liners or something to keep these three in our memories of watching them on a big screen in this set-up for one last time, but alas! Isabella Sermon as Masie is good but her weird character sketch doesn’t let her explore much.

Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Direction, Music

Even if the makers decide to bring all of this back someday, Colin Trevorrow shouldn’t be the one headlining this because it requires someone a lot more experienced, and creative to get all things right. Many raptors here gave a clear CGI feel and it’s not good for a movie of this stature. The direction is fine in well-written scenes like Gigantosaurus tracking Claire underwater or the bike-chase sequence, but everything goes haywire apart from that.

Michael Giacchino’s background score is the last nail in Jurassic World’s coffin because not a single set piece excites you or has the X factor to make it to the final cut.

Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, if you’re a Jurassic Park lover – skip this, if you’re a Jurassic World lover – you won’t wait for the reviews anyway.

Two stars!

Jurassic World Dominion Trailer

Jurassic World Dominion releases on 09th June, 2022.

