The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila becoming frantic when she realized what Luna’s plan was. On the other hand, Luna tied up Ms. Dylan after forcing her to get Steffy to Hayes’s school. Grace gave Liam bad news, and it was revealed that his brain tumor was growing.

The storyline is getting more and more dramatic, with revenge, danger, and lots of spice added in the mix. Here’s what fans can expect for the July 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama that revolves around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 4, 2025

The final episode of this week features Sheila convincing Taylor to give up important information. After her chat with Remy where he told her about Luna’s shooting range exploits, Sheila began panicking. She figured out how far Luna coils go and decided to inform someone what could happen.

She tried to call her son Finn to inform him that his wife Steffy could be in massive danger. When he did not pick up the calls, she went over to their place where she ran into Taylor. Sheila knew she had to tell someone, and so she told Taylor what Luna could potentially do for her psychotic plans.

When she manages to convince Taylor to share key information, what is this about? Is this related to the location of Hayes’ school? Because that is where Luna is, and that is where she forces Steffy to arrive. Will Sheila be able to reach the playschool in time to stop Luna from harming Steffy?

On the other hand, Ridge reassures Liam and Hope that he has the police seeking to re-arrest Luna. The two have been worried about what Luna might do if she wasn’t stopped and Ridge is comforting them by sharing how he has alerted the police to arrest Luna and avoid her rampage.

After all, everyone is worried for Steffy’s safety. But will the police be too late? Is Sheila going to be the one to save Steffy from Luna? And lastly, Steffy becomes fearful for her life. She reached the school and found that Hayes’ teacher was missing, and Luna crept out to face off with her instead.

Steffy realizes that Luna lured her here using the teacher and starts getting worried for her safety. It’s evident Steffy wants to make her move, and it’s not forgotten how Luna previously kidnapped Steffy and kept her in a cage. This time, Luna is holding a gun and plans to use it. Stay tuned for more.

