Big Brother is back with a new season, and Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the host of the reality series. The captive show has been a fan favorite for years and has seen several spin-offs, including Celebrity Big Brother, and international adaptations, like Bigg Boss, one of India’s top reality shows.

Season 27 of Big Brother premieres on July 10, 2025, at 8 p.m. on CBS. But there’s a twist this time around. The live feed won’t be available for the first episodes and will start from the second episode, which airs on July 13. Here is a look inside the house, the descriptions, and the theme of the season.

Big Brother Season 27: What To Expect From This Edition?

According to CBS, this will be a season full of surprises, unexpected twists and turns, including “a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a mystery houseguest whose identity will remain under wraps” for now. The house is Hotel Mystère, where secrets lurk behind every door.

Big Brother Season 27: Theme & House

The season’s theme is mystery, as evident from the naming and synopsis. Puzzle pieces will either fall into place or apart as the guests find clues and play the game of their lives. The house is designed as a mystery hotel with secrets, hidden passageways, and a unique vibe.

The reception area is where houseguests are welcomed by a wall of 75 key boxes filled with skeleton keys and clues that will reveal themselves later in the game. The living room has towering 22-foot walls and a balcony lined with giant plaster chess pieces, namely the bishop, queen, king, and knight.

They are called the chess guardians, who watch over the house and add a “regal and strategic flair.” The bedroom is called the attic of oddities, where beds are made from wooden crates. Rubber masks on the walls and haunted artifacts add a spooky treasure trove touch to the area.

There’s a sleeper car bunk room behind a very secret entrance. It is a train-themed bedroom out of a murder mystery novel. It has bunk beds for six houseguests and an art deco design. The kitchen and dining area are on a rooftop garden with ivy walls, a garden party table, and string lights.

The wine cellar is a moody spot for “whispering secrets and plotting moves,” while the conservatory lounge is a Victorian place with a plant-filled room, green velvet lounge, and a plum tree. The lounge and bar’s theme is venom with snakes slithering across the wallpaper, a velvet daybed, and ravens.

Last but not least, the gym includes a boxing ring, heavy bag, and workout gear, and is where many fitness enthusiasts will often be spotted. Are you excited to watch Big Brother Season 27?

