The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Adam going the extra mile to help Nick track down Matt Clark in Las Vegas. On the other hand, Lauren shared some surprising news with Phyllis. And then last but not least, Sally encouraged Billy to make amends with his mother, Jill.

From confessions and questions to risks and reminiscing, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 23, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Chelsea questioning Billy’s intentions. Is this related to Chancellor, or is this about Adam instead? Up next, Christine strategizes with Sharon. Is this because of Mariah? And then there’s Daniel, who makes a sacrifice to help Mariah. What does he have up his sleeve?

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Up next, Adam’s meeting with Riza takes a dangerous turn. What will he do to tame things down? Mariah works to repair her relationship with Tessa. But is she too late to fix their estranged relationship now? When Nick can’t escape his troubles, is this about his drug addiction, or is it about Matt?

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Elsewhere, Nikki makes a confession to Cane. Is this about Victor or Lily? Noah and Audra reminisce about their past. Will this actually bring them closer together and reignite their romance? Holden protects his interests. Is this about his past? Is he trying to keep it hidden and away from Claire?

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Victor reveals a secret weapon. What is it, and how will he use it? On the other hand, Kyle vows to protect Diane at all costs. Is this due to the whole Jack and Patty situation? When Nikki takes a big risk for Jack, what is it?

Friday, March 27, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor changing course with his plot against Cane. What does he have planned now? Billy resists reconciling with Jill. But why? Adam sees a new side of Nick. How will he deal with it?

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