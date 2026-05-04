The previous week on The Young and the Restless, the Nick, Adam, Sharon, Noah, and Sienna drama reached the point of literal explosion. Lily went all out to find a donor for Malcolm’s transplant, and Cane turned out to be the correct match. Sally and Billy held on amidst her surprise pregnancy.

The war, the warnings, the espionage, the planning, the chaos, and more are about to become increasingly exciting. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 4, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers, May 4, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor making no apology to Diane. And it’s to be expected. Pigs will fly the day the Newman patriarch repents or apologizes to anyone. Least of all, Diane, for the whole Jack and Patty situation. And so he has made it clear he is not sorry for it.

Diane called him out for being selfish and hurting people, but Victor clearly did not care. He has always made it clear that he will do whatever it takes to score a win, get one step ahead, and leave his rivals in the dust. What will this lead to? Up next, Nikki confronts Lily about her deal with Victor.

Ever since it was revealed that Lily joined hands with Victor to pretend as if she and her kids were kidnapped to get Chancellor back and help Victor reclaim his companies alongside, people have been angry at her. Nikki is the latest in line, and when she confronts her, how will Lily respond to it?

Nikki will make her displeasure known, but Lily is not too proud of the call she made either. Meanwhile, Billy bargains with Victoria. Is this about the new drama that has erupted due to Victor trying to put Phyllis and Cane behind bars? While Billy may not be directly involved, his name surely is.

Is this his attempt to convince Victoria to ask Victor to not involve him in this mess? How will Victoria respond? And lastly, Jack sets boundaries with Patty. He has a plan in his mind, and he might think of using her. But will he fall flat on his face again? Especially with Diane already done with him?

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