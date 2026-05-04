This week’s watchlist arrives like a carefully curated reel of stories waiting to unfold. Prime Video leads the charge with four fresh titles, including Dacoit and Love Insurance Kompany. Jio Hotstar follows with Vaazha 2, a Malayalam offering, along with two English titles, adding to the mix. And of course, Netflix steps in with three more, headlined by Lord of the Flies. Curious about what else is in store? Dive into the trailers, explore the plot summaries, and take your time discovering each release and its date.

Amazon Prime Video

Dacoit: A Love Story (Telugu and Hindi) – May 8, 2026

A neo-Western crime saga, the story follows Haridas, played by Adivi Sesh, who escapes prison with a single goal: revenge against the person he holds responsible for his imprisonment, his former lover Saraswati, played by Mrunal Thakur. Once, he dreamed of a future with her. Now, he wants to destroy her completely. But nothing is as it seems, and upon his return, he finds himself forced to join forces with her.

Love Insurance Kompany (Tamil) – May 6, 2026

Set in a dystopian 2040, Pradeep Ranganathan plays Vibe Vaasu, a man in love with Dheema, played by Krithi Shetty. The real antagonist is a relationship app whose algorithm decides who is the perfect match. Refusing to let an app dictate his life, Vaasu sets out to prove it wrong and win over the woman he loves.

Citadel Season 2 (English) – May 6, 2026

Three years after Citadel, the series returns for Season 2 with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles. This time, it’s not Manticore but a new adversary threatening the peace.

Lukkhe (Hindi) – May 8, 2026

An eight-episode musical action drama blending drugs, rap, and the price of simple pleasures. Badnaam, played by King, and OG, played by Shivankit Parihar, share a legendary feud. Caught between these two gangs is a budding romance between Lucky, played by Lakshvir Singh Saran, and Sanober, played by Palak Tiwari. Meanwhile, Gurbani, played by Raashii Khanna, is on a mission to investigate and bring both gangs down.

Netflix

Lord Of the Flies (English) – May 4, 2026

The television adaptation of William Golding’s highly acclaimed novel Lord of the Flies is finally here. This four-part series follows a group of young boys stranded on an island, exploring how they survive without the outside world and what they become in the absence of societal control and responsibility.

Legends (English) – May 7, 2026

Set in the early 1990s, this six-part series follows UK Customs and Excise officials fed up with rampant drug smuggling. With traditional methods failing, they take an unconventional route by training ordinary office staff to go undercover in drug networks armed with minimal preparation and fragile cover identities.

Remarkably Bright Creatures (English) – May 8, 2026

In this film, an octopus serves as the narrator, observing two of its caregivers as they witness their shared sadness and journey toward redemption.

Jio Hotstar

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros (Malayalam) – May 8, 2026

The film begins as a light-hearted comedy set during the school years of four friends who are social outcasts, capturing their struggles with teachers and societal pressure. It then follows their journey into adulthood, with separation, life abroad, and an eventual reunion, ultimately telling the story of their enduring bond.

M.I.A. (English) – May 8, 2026

A nine-episode crime thriller that follows Etta Tiger Jonze, played by Shannon Gisela, a young woman whose entire family is murdered by twelve men, setting her on a relentless quest for revenge.

Song Sung Blue (English) – May 9, 2026

Hugh Jackman plays Mike Sardina, a Marine Corps veteran, recovering alcoholic, and musician known by the stage name Lightning. He meets Claire, played by Kate Hudson, a fellow musician who performs under the name Thunder. What begins as a professional partnership soon turns personal and physical.

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