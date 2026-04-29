If Michael left you wanting more behind-the-scenes stories of iconic musicians, you’re not alone. The Michael Jackson biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. And if you’re now in the mood for more powerful, music-driven stories, there are plenty of biopics that capture the rise, struggles, and legacy of legendary artists. Here are five films that deserve a spot on your watchlist next.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Director – Bryan Singer

IMDb rating – 7.9/10

Streaming on – Netflix, JioHotstar

Plot: Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles the life of Freddie Mercury, who was the lead singer of the British rock band Queen. The film traces the band’s formation till the 1985 Live Aid performance. Rami Malek portrays Mercury in the biopic. While the film was criticized for its factual inaccuracies, it managed to become a commercial success.

2. Elvis (2022)

Director – Baz Luhrmann

IMDb rating – 7.3/10

Streaming on – Prime Video

Plot: Elvis focuses on the life and career of celebrated singer-actor Elvis Presley. Austin Butler played the role of the titular artist. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was released in 2022. It became a critical and commercial success and received several Oscar nominations.

3. Rocketman (2019)

Director – Dexter Fletcher

IMDb rating – 7.3/10

Streaming on – Paramount+, Prime Video

Plot: Rocketman is about British musician Elton John. It focuses on his early days in England as a student at the Royal Academy of Music with his partner Bernie Taupin. Taron Egerton plays the lead role of John in the film.

4. A Complete Unknown (2024)

Director – James Mangold

IMDb rating – 7.3/10

Streaming on – Prime Video

Plot: A Complete Unknown focuses on the early days of American singer Bob Dylan. Timothe Chalamet plays the role of Dylan. The film is loosely based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric. The film chronicles Dylan’s tryst with folk music and his use of electronic instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

5. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (2025)

Director – Scott Cooper

IMDb rating – 6.6/10

Streaming on – Prime Video, Hulu, JioHotstar

Plot: Springsteen is about the life of singer, songwriter, and musician Bruce Springsteen. It’s adapted from Warren Zanes’ 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere. Jeremy Allen White plays the role of Springsteen in this biography.

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