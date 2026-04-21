Patrick Muldoon, born William Patrick Muldoon, was an actor, musician, and producer. He passed away on April 19, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. Muldoon was 57 years old and died due to a sudden heart attack, as per Deadline.

He was born in San Pedro and went to the University of Southern California. Muldoon appeared in several films and television shows throughout his career. Besides acting, he was also a producer and backed several projects. He was also a musician and the lead singer of The Sleeping Masses. Let’s take a look at five of his works that you can watch in his remembrance.

1. Starship Troopers (1997)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Paul Verhoeven IMDb rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Starship Troopers was the second feature-length film of Patrick Muldoon’s career. The science fiction action film was directed by Paul Verhoeven, while Edward Neumeier wrote the screenplay. It takes place in the 23rd century and focuses on an interstellar war against an alien race. The film underperformed during its original run. Since then, its critical reception has been re-evaluated, and it is now considered a cult classic.

2. Japan (2008)

Director: Fabien Pruvot

Fabien Pruvot IMDb rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Japan is an independent drama film written and directed by Fabien Pruvot. The film is about a contract killer who goes by the codename of Japan. Muldoon played the supporting role of a taxi driver in the film. It remains one of the most overlooked films of his entire career. Japan can be revisited in his remembrance, as it has some strong performances.

3. Broken Angel (2008)

Director: Aclan Bates

Aclan Bates IMDb rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Streaming On: Not Streaming Currently

Plot: Broken Angel is a Turkish drama film directed by Aclan Bates and adapted from a novel titled Windy City. It tells the real-life story of a young Turkish girl named Ebru who came to the United States. Muldoon played a character named Kevin in the film.

4. Arkansas (2020)

Director: Clark Duke

Clark Duke IMDb rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Arkansas is a neo-noir crime thriller film adapted from John Brandon’s namesake novel. It’s about two criminals who work for a drug kingpin named Frog in the state of Arkansas. Things change after a series of mistakes threatens their life. Muldoon plays a character named Joe in the film. Despite his limited screentime, he manages to make an impact with his work.

5. Days of Our Lives (1965-2022)

Director: Ted Corday, Betty Corday

Ted Corday, Betty Corday IMDb rating : 5.3/10

: 5.3/10 Streaming On: Peacock

Plot: Days of Our Lives is a soap opera that’s been airing since 1965. It remains one of the longest-running scripted television shows in the world. The series focuses on the lives of people in the city of Salem. Muldoon played Austin Reed from 1992 to 1995. He returned to the show and reprised the character between 2011 and 2012. It remains a major highlight of Muldoon’s professional life.

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