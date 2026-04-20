Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t merely write about heartbreak; she makes it pop culture. Every relationship, rumored and real, has felt like a breadcrumb path leading directly into her lyrics. From ‘Drivers License’ to ‘Vampire’ and now, ‘Drop Dead’, fans have treated her love life like a puzzle waiting to be solved. And Rodrigo has never rushed to explain, leaving the mystery to do its magic.

Olivia Rodrigo & Ethan Wacker’s Disney-Era Romance (2018)

Rodrigo’s first official relationship was on Bizaardvark, where she met Ethan Wacker. Their relationship soon became a real-life romance, filled with adorable social media clips. It was brief, sweet, and devoid of drama.

Unlike what happened later in her dating life, this relationship ended quietly, with both partners seeming to be on friendly terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Wacker (@imethanwacker)

Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett’s Breakup (2019–2020) Sparked Drivers License

Rodrigo’s relationship with Joshua Bassett, her co-star on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series changed everything. Fans were also very attached to their off-screen relationship. Then followed the breakup and the song that shook the internet. The driver’s license was released in 2021 and was closely associated with Bassett and his rumored connection with Sabrina Carpenter.

The rumor became viral, making Rodrigo an international star overnight. Bassett later addressed the situation, encouraging fans to concentrate on the music rather than personal stories.

Olivia Rodrigo & Adam Faze’s Low-Key Phase (2021)

After the Bassett frenzy, Rodrigo kept things low-key with Adam Faze. They were spotted on a date at a Space Jam 2 event, fueling dating speculation. The relationship remained private and short-lived.

By early 2022, they were reported to have split. However, fans wondered if this chapter had contributed to her more cutting-edge songwriting era.

Olivia Rodrigo and boyfriend Adam Faze break up https://t.co/gHWStEjq9I via @ebgossip pic.twitter.com/9BdsJITUTL — SOCIALITE LIFE (@socialitelife) February 21, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo & Zack Bia’s Casual Yet Controversial Phase (2022)

Rodrigo’s connection with Zack Bia began around Super Bowl 2022. They first met during parties where he was DJing and soon began to hang out. Though insiders called it casual, fans weren’t convinced. When Vampire was released, many believed Bia was the “bloodsucker”. He later denied any drama, saying their relationship just faded away.

Andy Vermaut shares:Noah Cyrus & Zack Bia Spotted On Dinner Date In Santa Monica: Photos: Noah Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo’s ex boyfriend were caught by paparazzi at a popular celebrity… https://t.co/CgAQrkyTE8 Thank you. #AndyVermautLovesHollywood #ThankYouForTheEntertainment pic.twitter.com/mrCiYghNZX — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) December 20, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge’s High-Profile Romance (2023–2025)

Olivia’s most public relationship came with Louis Partridge. In 2023, the two allegedly met via mutual acquaintances before she went to London to see him. Their romance soon became serious love. The couple was seen everywhere, from their debut at the Venice Film Festival and Wimbledon to even on a date at the Grammys. There were even rumors of an engagement.

In late 2025, The Sun reported the couple’s split, but neither party confirmed it. Her fans are now guessing that her track “Drop Dead” might be related to this relationship.

People Magazine on Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo: “The singer and British actor, who confirmed their relationship in December 2023, are a modern-day Bella and Edward” pic.twitter.com/lT0jVOVzWE — Olivia Rodrigo Charts (@chartsrdrigo) August 29, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo & Cameron Winter’s New Rumoured Link (2026)

The newest buzz ties Rodrigo to Cameron Winter of Geese. In April 2026, the two were caught together, igniting dating rumors. Nothing is confirmed yet, but the pairing has captured the interest of fans. It hints at a potential transition to a more indie-inspired stage in her music and life.

Olivia Rodrigo spotted with buzzy new man, months after Louis Partridge breakup The 23-year-old “Drivers License” singer and the British actor, 22, dated for two years before calling it quits in December 2025. https://t.co/b9YlBRqqgb pic.twitter.com/iA4OOuLasa — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) April 16, 2026

Her Lyrics, Her Love Life, Her Legacy

Olivia Rodrigo does not overshare, but she doesn’t have to. Her music, her tone, and her growth as an artist keep her relationships alive. Every romance, be it verified or speculated, is yet another dimension in which fans are supposed to read her songs.

Watch The Drop Dead Official Song Here:

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