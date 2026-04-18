Ice Spice didn’t just blow up – she turned that moment into serious money. The Bronx rapper, born as Isis Naija Gaston, has gone from releasing tracks on SoundCloud to becoming one of the fastest-rising artists in global hip-hop. And it began with a single viral moment that transformed everything.

In 2022, her song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” went viral on TikTok, turning her into an overnight sensation. The track wasn’t just a vibe; it was also a business move that laid the foundation of her increasing fortune. Fast forward to 2026, and Ice Spice is no longer only a viral artist but a multi-millionaire with serious industry support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yeat

Ice Spice Net Worth 2026: What’s The Real Number?

As of 2026, Ice Spice’s estimated net worth is approximately $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. For someone who has only made it into the mainstream barely four years ago, that number hits differently. This isn’t slow-burn success: this is rapid monetization at its best.

But what is so special about her? Brand power. Ice Spice has worked with giants such as Nike and Adidas and has been featured at the Met Gala and fashion weeks around the world. These collaborations and looks have helped her evolve into a full-fledged style icon, attracting serious endorsement money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ice spicy (@icespice)

From ‘Munch’ To Millions: How Ice Spice Built Her Fortune

Everything traces back to “Munch (Feelin’ U)”, the breakout hit earned more than $1 million through streaming and licensing. But Ice Spice did not stop at a single viral hit; she continued to release new songs and collaborate with major artists, keeping herself centered in the limelight.

Then came the big-money move. According to Parade, she signed a contract with 10K Projects and Capitol Records, estimated at about $3 million. The deal did not merely enhance her bank account; it solidified her as a player in the industry in the long term.

And let’s not forget her social media game. Ice Spice’s online presence is an online brand in itself. With 11.5 million followers on Instagram, she earns through endorsements, sponsored posts, and fashion collaborations—sources that are among her primary contributors to her net worth.

ice spice released munch 2 years ago today pic.twitter.com/nwS9GJjR3Y — FOREIGN (@SPICE2K) August 10, 2024

From TikTok Viral To Chart-Topping Star

From Isis Naija Gaston to Ice Spice, her journey shows how viral fame can turn into long-term success. With an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2026, supported by a stable income, she is on the leading edge. And when it comes to her career, there is one thing that her work is demonstrating. She is not just a trending artist, but an empire-building one.

Ice Spice preforming munch in Japan for Halloween as sailor moon🎃

pic.twitter.com/9Pe6HGT7yn — Josh ☆ (@Feelinyuu) October 31, 2025

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