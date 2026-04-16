Ruby Rose is one of the most prolific action stars of this generation, sharing screen space with names like Keanu Reeves and Jason Statham. The Australian star recently made headlines for accusing Katy Perry of assault on social media. This came after Perry shared her reaction to Justin Bieber’s headlining set at Coachella 2026. It should be noted that following Rose’s allegation, Victoria police are now investigating the case.

With a diverse career spanning films, television, and hosting, her steady rise in the entertainment industry makes her financial success worth a closer look.

Ruby Rose Net Worth 2026

Best known for her attitude in the Hollywood films and the tattoos she dons, Ruby Rose can be instantly recognized by action movie fans. While impressing a huge global audience with her on-screen performances, Ruby Rose has also been a television personality and an MTV Video Jockey, all of which have only added to her net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ruby Rose’s total fortune is estimated to be at $4 million. Coming to her salary, per Hafi, the actress from Batwoman has a monthly income of around $200,000.

When it comes to her most renowned on-screen roles, Rose is best known for playing Stella Carlin on Orange Is the New Black. Besides her stint in the 2015 Netflix series, the actress also donned the character of Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, on The CW’s Batwoman back in 2019.

When it comes to the Hollywood movies she has done, the list simply keeps going on. Back in 2016, she appeared in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter alongside the dashing Milla Jovovich and Ali Larter. A year later, Rose acquired two of the best roles in her career. This was in two highly acclaimed franchises, John Wick and XXX. She played Ares in John Wick: Chapter 2, sharing the screen with Reeves and Adele Wolff in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, alongside Vin Diesel.

Further, she went on to be part of more fabulous films, including Pitch Perfect 3 (2017), The Meg (2018), in which she starred alongside Statham, Rainn Wilson, and Jessica McNamee, and later in 2022, she did a film titled 1Up.

However, her talents don’t end just yet. In 2014, Ruby Rose wrote and directed a short film, Break Free. Later, in 2016, Rose directed a music video for The Veronicas: On Your Side.

Ruby Rose’s Real Estate That Boosts Her Net Worth

Back in 2021, the actress from Dirty Angels bought a house in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles. For those unversed, this was the property Ruby Rose bought for $2.6 million, covering a 3,138-square-foot area.

The house in question has a swimming pool, 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. However, the actress had to buy the property after selling her 2,243-square-foot Sherman Oaks home. This property was sold for $2.1 million. What appears to be an interesting part of this deal is that the Sherman Oaks home was bought by Ruby Rose for a lower price and sold for $300,000 more. A pretty fascinating investment.

Given Ruby Rose’s continuous growth in the Hollywood film industry, her future as an actor looks bright. This is even better for her net worth, which will only keep on growing as she stars in more action-packed outings.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Katy Perry Vs Justin Trudeau: Net Worth Comparison Of The New It Couple

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News