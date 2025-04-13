Yes, you see, this time, the guy had to saddle up, literally. For the film’s opening sequence, Keanu Reeves had to master horseback riding, and not just the casual kind. He aimed to fast-gallop through the desert like a seasoned rider. As he put it during an Esquire interview, “There’s a sequence—hopefully, knock on wood—in John Wick 4, the opening sequence. John Wick is back in the desert on a horse. I’m going to hopefully be able to fast-gallop and run.”

Now that’s not what fans expected. After all, the John Wick series thrived on neon shootouts, slick martial arts, and stylish mayhem. But tossing Reeves back into the wild terrain on horseback was peak Wick, and he didn’t shy away from the challenge. When asked if he already knew how to ride at that level, his response said it all: “Ish. That’s why I’m going to training.”

This scene set the tone for a sequel that raised the stakes once again. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum had left John bloodied and betrayed, on the run with a bounty on his head. It ended with a bang, and a fall, that set up Chapter 4 perfectly. Reeves returned alongside franchise regulars like Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane, while the newcomer lineup was stacked: Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins all joined the chaos.

Originally, John Wick 4 and 5 were meant to film back-to-back. That plan didn’t stick, but both sequels still moved ahead. Meanwhile, the franchise began to branch out. A prequel series titled The Continental was already in the works, exploring the hotel’s mysterious past and its assassin clientele.

Reeves had no shortage of projects around that time. In an interview with Esquire, he talked about John Wick 4 and the training that came with it, but also opened up about his overall mindset as an actor. Surprisingly, he didn’t chase passion projects or genre dreams. “I’m just trying to have a career,” he said. That grounded attitude kept him open to wild rides, like galloping across a desert for a hitman thriller.

In the same window, Reeves also returned to another legendary franchise. The Matrix Resurrections hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22, bringing him back as Neo. Just days before that, he lent his voice to DC League of Super-Pets, which arrived May 20. Then came John Wick 4, releasing May 27.

So yes, Keanu Reeves galloped his way into Chapter 4 like a total pro. He didn’t have to. But that’s what made him John Wick. Always ready. Always training. And always going just a little further, even if it meant taming a wild desert horse.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Saved Romeo + Juliet From A Rollerblade Disaster: “I Quickly Said No”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News