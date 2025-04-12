Keanu Reeves didn’t just play Neo. He launched himself off a 46-story building 19 times to get one shot just right for The Matrix Resurrections. No green screen. No backup. Just Keanu, wires, and gravity. The man wasn’t pretending to be a superhero. He was one.

The fourth Matrix film arrived more than a decade after The Matrix Revolutions wrapped up what everyone thought was a trilogy. But Neo’s story wasn’t done. Neither was Reeves’ commitment to pushing the limits. When The Matrix Resurrections dropped, so did he from a skyscraper. Repeatedly.

At 57, Reeves still did most of his stunts. He told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he jumped off the same building nearly 20 times for one perfect take. The light had to be right. The timing was everything. Nerves of steel were required. “We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning, so we did it around 19, 20 times,” Reeves told Colbert. Then he casually called the whole thing “awesome.”

Of course, the actor had wires. Safety protocols were in place. But that didn’t make the fall any less intense. Nor did it change the fact that most actors wouldn’t have done it even once. This was classic Keanu Reeves. The star always showed up.

In the original Matrix days, he was already known for doing his own fight scenes. That reputation only grew with John Wick. During that press tour, Reeves admitted that “90%” of the action audiences saw was him, not his doubles. Even better? He kept the same stunt doubles from The Matrix and brought them along to John Wick. Loyalty matched the work ethic.

He told Today that it wasn’t just about thrills. It was about staying in character. “I’m maintaining the connection with the audience and with the story. If it’s wacky/crazy stuff, you’re just like, ‘Oh my god, what did I just see?’” That mindset drove every performance. Reeves didn’t just act in action movies, he built an unshakable bond with his viewers by taking the hits, making the jumps, and walking the walk.

The return of The Matrix meant something to fans. Seeing Neo and Trinity back on screen together gave the story a fresh heart. Carrie-Anne Moss reprised her role. Reeves came back all-in. But Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus didn’t return, leaving fans with mixed emotions and a new face filling those iconic shoes.

Still, the visual magic remained. Yes, Resurrections used CGI, but it didn’t rely on it. Reeves’ stunt work kept things grounded, literally and emotionally. Jumping off a 46-story building nearly 20 times wasn’t just dedication. It was insane, unforgettable, and very Keanu Reeves. That scene didn’t just make the movie. It reminded everyone why Reeves was a legend. Even in a digital world, he kept things real.

