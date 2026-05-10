Neon’s gothic supernatural horror film Hokum is now in its second week in U.S. theaters. Starring Severance actor Adam Scott in the lead role, it currently holds an impressive 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the domestic box office, it opened to $6.4 million across 1,885 North American locations. As of now, its cumulative domestic total has reached $10.2 million.

How Much More Does It Need To Break Even?

Combined with its $2.1 million international haul, the film’s current worldwide total now stands at $12.3 million, placing it ahead of another 2026 horror film, The Strangers: Chapter 3, which earned $10.8 million globally.

The film was reportedly made on a modest $5 million budget. At the time of writing, Hokum needs to earn just $0.2 million more to reach its estimated $12.5 million theatrical break-even point, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. Given its current pace, it is expected to surpass this target very soon.

Hokum vs. Together – Box Office Comparison

As it continues its ongoing theatrical run, Hokum is steadily closing in on Neon’s critically acclaimed 2025 horror film, Together. Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Hokum – Box Office Summary

North America: $10.2 million

International: $2.1 million

Worldwide: $12.3 million

Together – Box Office Summary

North America: $21.3 million

International: $13.4 million

Worldwide: $34.7 million

The figures above show that Hokum is currently behind Together’s domestic and worldwide earnings. The Adam Scott starrer needs to add another $11.1 million to outgross it in North America and needs to earn around $22.4 million more to surpass its global total.

Although the film is moving at a decent pace at the domestic box office, it is facing tough competition from bigger releases like Mortal Kombat II, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Michael. Despite these hurdles, Hokum still has a chance to surpass the above figures, provided it delivers steady weekday and weekend holds in the next 2-3 weeks. However, the final verdict should become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What’s Hokum All About?

The film follows a horror novelist, Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott), who visits a far-off inn in rural Ireland to lay his parents’ ashes to rest. The story soon takes a terrifying turn when he realizes that the place is said to be haunted by a witch.

Hokum – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Masters Of The Universe Worldwide Box Office: How Much It Must Earn To Beat Idris Elba’s Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News