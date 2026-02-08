The Strangers: Chapter 3 is the final installment in the The Strangers franchise. It is also going to be a disappointing goodbye for the franchise, as the film registers the franchise’s lowest opening day. The film has also debuted outside the top 5 in the domestic box office rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has received negative reviews from critics and viewers. It is the fifth film in the series and the final in the new trilogy, following Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. It features Madelaine Petsch, Gabriel Basso, Ema Horvath, and Richard Brake in key roles.

The Strangers: Chapter 3’s opening day collection at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, The Strangers: Chapter 3 collected $1.58 million at the box office in North America on its opening day. The report further revealed that Chapter 3 opened at a lower spot in the domestic box office rankings. The R-rated horror movie debuted at #6 in the domestic box office rankings.

Recorded the lowest opening day in the franchise

It has earned the lowest opening day ever in The Strangers franchise with just $1.58 million gross. Previously, the lowest opening day record was held by The Strangers: Chapter 2 with its $2.3 million opening day collection. At #1 is the OG film, released in 2008, which collected $7.6 million.

Check out the opening day collections of The Stranger films

The Strangers – $7.6 million The Strangers: Chapter 1 – $5.09 million The Strangers: Prey at Night – $3.9 million The Strangers: Chapter 2 – $2.3 million The Strangers: Chapter 3 – $1.58 million

What is the film about?

In the final chapter of the rebooted trilogy, the masked killers return as a lone survivor fights to escape a remote town turned into a deadly playground. With nowhere left to run, survival becomes the ultimate test in a relentless and brutal confrontation with the Strangers. The Strangers: Chapter 3 was released on February 6.

