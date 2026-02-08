Dracula also title as Dracula: A Love Tale is a 2025 French film has finally opened in the US theaters this Friday. It has opened to modest box-office numbers in North America. The film received mixed to positive reviews from the fans. The gothic romance has opened in the domestic top 5 rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was directed by Luc Besson and is based on the 1897 novel Dracula by Bram Stoker. It features Caleb Landry Jones in the lead role with Christoph Waltz and Zoe Bleu in key roles. The critics gave it 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. They said, “Buoyed by Caleb Landry Jones’ haunting lead performance and Danny Elfman’s lush score, Dracula reimagines the classic vampire myth as an emotionally charged gothic romance, yet its inconsistent tone holds it back from genre-defining greatness.”

Dracula’s box office collection on day 1 in the US

Based on the Box Office Mojo data, Dracula collected $2.1 million on its opening day at the North American box office. It has opened at #4 in the domestic box office rankings. It is a decent opening for the film, but not enough to set huge milestones at the domestic box office.

More about its box office performance

The gothic romance collected $29.19 million at the international box office. The film has not generated much buzz in North America, and its success will depend on how strong its word of mouth is to sustain it at the cinemas. In addition to the US collection, the worldwide total for the film is $31.3 million.

What is the film about?

The story follows a 15th-century prince who, after losing his wife, denounces God and is condemned to an eternal curse, becoming Dracula. Doomed to wander through the centuries, he defies fate and death alike, driven by a single hope—to be reunited with his lost love. Dracula was released in the US on February 6.

