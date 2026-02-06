The horror video game movie Iron Lung is set for a 2025 release by one of the biggest Hollywood studios, Universal Pictures. Markiplier’s film is going for the worldwide gross of this horror film and will surpass it very soon. It is also going to be one of the biggest indie hits of this year and is being called a breakout success for a creator-led film. Keep scrolling for more.

Iron Lung’s box office performance worldwide

The horror video game adaptation is collecting strong numbers with a stronghold at the domestic box office. Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Iron Lung has collected $1.7 million on its first Wednesday,, a 5.9% decline from Tuesday, its first Discount Day. It is more than Until Dawn’s $554k and Return to Silent Hill’s $214k by a considerable margin.

After just six days, Markiplier’s Iron Lung has hit the $23.3 million cume in North America. It might cross $30 million at the domestic box office in its second weekend. Internationally, the film’s total stands at $3 million, bringing Iron Lung’s worldwide cume to $26.3 million. Its overseas box office might gain traction this weekend, buoyed by the film’s strong performance in North America.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $23.3 million

International – $3 million

Worldwide – $26.3 million

Set to surpass Universal’s Him worldwide

Him is a sports horror drama by Justin Tipping, featuring Marlon Wayans, Julia Fox, and others. The film was co-produced by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele and distributed by Universal Pictures. It received negative reviews and became a box-office flop. According to Box Office Mojo, Him grossed $27.8 million worldwide.

Iron Lung is now all set to surpass the worldwide total of Him. Markiplier‘s small-budget indie horror is less than $2 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Him. Iron Lung is a creator-driven, largely independent project spearheaded by Markiplier, not a traditional studio horror film. Beating a wide studio release will reinforce the commercial viability of creator-led theatrical films.

More about Iron Lung

The story follows a convict who, after the Quiet Rapture, explores a blood ocean on a barren moon aboard the Iron Lung, searching for vanished stars. Iron Lung was released on January 30.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office: Can It Propel The Avatar Trilogy Past This Major Domestic Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News