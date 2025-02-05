Julia Fox has opened up about her time dating Kanye West, sharing how the rapper allegedly took control of her wardrobe during their brief two-month relationship, leaving her “feeling like a show monkey.”

In her memoir ‘Down the Drain,’ Fox, who starred in ‘Uncut Gems,’ revealed that West appointed a team to style her, much like he had done with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, early in their relationship.

Julia Fox On Kanye West’s Control Over Her Wardrobe

According to Julia Fox, the rapper was so involved in her look that he even had two of her best friends become her personal stylists, taking strict direction from him about her outfits.

“He appoints a team to work on my wardrobe,” she wrote in the book. “I immediately think of an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where he did the same thing for his estranged wife in their early stages of dating. This is all so surreal.”

One shocking incident saw a stylist showing up during a date with a “mountain of clothes,” a surprise Fox found unsettling, especially since West hadn’t communicated directly that he didn’t like her original outfit.

The bizarre control didn’t stop there as Fox claims West even offered her a “boob job” when one of her outfits didn’t fit the way he wanted. She rejected the suggestion, writing, “I look at myself in the mirror, taking in my post-baby body. They’re not so bad, I think to myself.”

Julia Fox Regrets Her Relationship With Kanye West

Fox’s relationship with West became a media spectacle, with the couple often photographed together at high-profile events like the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

Despite the glitz and glamour, Fox admits her brief romance with the rapper left her feeling like a “prop” for his public image.

“I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend,” she wrote.

She also revealed that she had been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) during their time together, but chose not to.

Bianca Censori’s Nude PR Stunt in Grammys

Amid all the chaos and controversies surrounding the ‘Gold Digger’ rapper, his wife, Bianca Censori, caused a stir at the 2025 Grammys by dropping her oversized fur coat to reveal a sheer dress underneath.

The outfit left little to the imagination, and while it’s unclear if West had a hand in planning the look, the stunt attracted significant attention.

